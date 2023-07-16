I have dreamed of going on safari since I was a young girl. I got this notion from my father, who had gone to Africa several times and showed me pictures of wild animals. It was beautiful to see them in their natural habitat: This was not a zoo; it was their home. But a trip to Africa was expensive. I tried to find a special occasion to rationalize such an extravagant adventure: our honeymoon, my 40th birthday, a milestone anniversary. It was always too much of a stretch, for money and time spent. When COVID hit, I thought I’d never get to experience a Safari. I was wrong.

Years ago, I saw a picture of Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve property in New Mexico, in a magazine: an enormous stone mansion in an jaw-dropping alpine setting. At that time it appeared to be mostly a hunting and fishing lodge. I was not a hunter, so it wasn’t a good fit. Still, Vermejo would pop back in my mind, every time I longed for a vacation far from the city and crowds. And yes, far away from the disease du jour. This past spring I revisited the Vermejo website and was stunned to see pictures of elk, deer and herds of bison grazing. There were antelope running wild and free. It looked like an African style safari but in North America. I got so excited I immediately reached for my phone.

A Vermejo “Reserve Ambassador” patiently answered my endless questions. Did they have “game drives”? Yes they did. Were they guided? Of course. The reserve is 550,000 acres, roughly the size of Rhode Island and bigger than most national parks. I had seen animals in those parks, along with thousands of people lined up in cars on the side of the road. Vermejo at full capacity has 60 guests. I was beyond thrilled. This was the adventure I was looking for and I didn’t even need a passport or an excruciatingly long international flight. I booked a room and called my friend and fellow nature lover to see if she and her husband wanted to join us. It was a quick sell.

Nothing could prepare us for the physical size and boundless beauty of Vermejo. With 2,000 miles of drivable roads, one lead us to Headquarters where we would stay. Inside the gates, that surreal picture in the magazine became reality. Truly breathtaking turn-of-the-century mansions rest in a valley surrounded by mountains dusted with late spring snow. My husband and I shook our heads, wondering who could have built such a place and grateful that Ted Turner Reserve rescued it from developers.

One can explore this vast space via horse, bike, hike, or in a UTV or luxury SUV for longer journeys. I had chosen all the above, the first being a horseback ride scheduled for arrival. Rain threatened, but we mounted our steeds and headed out. The air was crisp and clean, laced with the sweet scent of wet grass and sage. As if by magic, a herd of 50 elk appeared across the stream.

I trotted up to our wrangler. “OK, did you radio someone and tell them to ‘let out the elk’?” I joked. This intimate experience right off the bat was unbelievable. She laughed and admitted that it was a rarity, adding, “You’re just lucky, I guess.” I knew we were. The wind kicked up and drops of rain forced us to make our way back to the barn.

Back at Headquarters we checked in and met our team of ambassadors. We went over our pre-planned itinerary and then were shown to our room in the Turner House, one of Vermejo's three lodges. Rooms are decorated with a nod to the past plus the comforts of a luxury boutique hotel. Outside our door a large wet bar was stocked with beverages and snacks, making us feel like guests in an immaculately renovated home. I realized we were, and the Turner family was hosting us.

At the sunset cocktail tour martinis and margaritas awaited us in an ultra-comfortable truck. The tour did not disappoint. The first unforgettable wildlife sighting was a herd of pronghorn antelope looping through the trees. They crossed the road in front of the truck then stood in the long gold grasses, posing as we hung out the windows like kids with our cameras. They didn’t linger; these animals were clearly not desensitized by humans.

We drove on, soaking in expansive vistas and listening to our guide explain how the reserve was managing the land and wildlife. Historically, grasslands were grazed by bison and elk. Removing cows and re-introducing bison is one of the ways they are reversing the habitat destruction. Bison have pointed hooves that aerate the earth, allowing meadows to reseed and stay healthy. My father had been a conservation commissioner for the state of Missouri, and despite my exposure to flora and fauna, I realized how much I didn’t know about conservation and preservation.

We were all eager to learn more. Later we followed our guide’s lead as he stopped the truck and grabbed binoculars. He had spotted a herd of bison. He drove closer to get a better look at the magnificent beasts. They moved nomadically across the valley as they had done for thousands of years, the jagged peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains a heartbeat on the far horizon. We watched in silence, not wanting to leave but it was growing dark. On our way back a tom turkey fanned its tail feathers and gobbled, an attempt to attract a few hens in the woods. It was the perfect ending of nature’s show.

That evening we rehashed our first few hours as we dined on antelope chops and bison tenderloin, another layer of the reserves conservation efforts. The herds are managed by seasonal hunts and nothing is wasted. The extensive menu also features seasonal greens and vegetables harvested from Vermejo’s greenhouse.

We set out the next day on our full-day safari at the civilized hour of 9 a.m. We saw mule deer and a huge herd of elk grazing across this wild country with nothing but sky and mountains encircling them. My husband pointed out a bobcat scampering up a rock outcropping, a special sighting, our guide said. He stopped when he spied another bison herd. This time we were able to get closer, spying several tiny calves following their mamas.

“None of these calves were here a few days ago. They’re that young.” We were grateful for this simple yet spectacular snapshot of nature.

It was close to 1 p.m. by the time we arrived at our curated picnic site. The culinary crew had a table set with linens and crystal, a gorgeous charcuterie plate, greens from the garden, grilled vegetables, and sandwiches on fresh baked bread. The historic Catskill Kilns towered nearly 30 feet in the foreground, the remnants of the late 19th century town that was once a bustling charcoal producer. We learned how they cut the pines from the hillsides and burned them in the giant kilns. The intense heat turned the wood to charcoal used by smelters for the refining of precious metal.

On the top of my safari wish list was spotting horses in the wild. Our guide told us there were a few remaining in the area from Catskill. It wasn’t long before a leggy black animal came trotting from a thicket.

“I can’t believe we’re seeing this. They tend to shy away from any humans,” our guide whispered.

The horse was more refined than a mustang, and I imagined him to be part thoroughbred. In a ridiculous gesture, I grabbed a chunk of a banana I had saved for a snack and opened the window. I called and clucked and the equine pranced and moved toward the truck. I held out my hand with the fruit. He stood still, licked his lips, but then turned and galloped. I love and own horses and to see one roaming freely was a dream come true. After he disappeared, we made our way up to the high country and then started back to Headquarters. It had been a long day, nine hours covering 80 miles, but filled with many gifts. Before it ended, we saw a cinnamon-colored bear scamper through a ravine then up a hill.

That evening we rendezvoused for a cocktail before dinner on the front porch. A fire burned in the gas pit as the sun sank behind the mountains. We sat in awe of our surroundings, discussing the remarkable preservation undertaking of Vermejo. A lone owl hooted to signal our move to the dining room. I tried the delicious elk, but I spied a beautiful trout filet at a neighboring table which wasn’t on the menu.

Our server explained. “The guests caught the fish this morning. The rule is if you bring your catch to the kitchen before 3 p.m., chef will prepare it for you that evening.”

“Can you get us out after lunch tomorrow?” I asked. Everyone wanted trout for our last dinner at Vermejo, fish to fork. They reworked the next day’s schedule.

There are miles and miles of hiking trails geared for all skill levels, 19 fishable lakes and 30 miles of stream.

We arrived at Adam’s Lake after lunch. Four boats were already on the water, not exactly crowded, but we had gotten spoiled. Sensing disappointment, our guide suggested Bartlett Lake, which could be windy. We said we’d suffer for solitude and soon, we were at our own private lake.

I hadn’t cast a line for years, but I managed and stared at the bobber bouncing on the ripples in the water. A bounce became a dunk, and I jerked my rod up as instructed. I caught a fish, then another and another. I quickly decided I liked fishing.

Then my husband spotted something across the lake, a black bear. We motored toward the bear and watched him turn over boulders and logs as if they were toys.

It was close to 3, enough time to deliver our trout to the chef. We rushed to the truck but were delayed by another bear, sitting calmly on the side of the road. After many minutes the bear got up and walked into the gully toward what looked like a pile of rocks. When he dipped his head, we realized it was an elk carcass. He ripped open the rib cage and started feasting. None of us had ever witnessed anything like the scene playing out before us. Surprisingly, it was in no way gruesome. This intimate time spent in nature had taught me that each species has its job and role to play in keeping the natural habitat healthy.

That evening, before our fish dinner, we gathered at the fire pit. We had to drink in that view one last time, although our conversation was about coming back. The wildlife had certainly impressed us, yet there was so much more to Vermejo. We appreciated the super-human effort, the manpower, energy and financial commitment involved to conserve and preserve not only Vermejo, but Turner’s multiple reserve properties, done for our benefit and for generations to follow. It made us want to be better stewards of the land. We were more conscious of what could and should be. We toasted Mr. Turner, thanking him for his willingness to share his vision and to “save everything”. Vermejo is more than a North American Safari, it’s a national treasure. And for some of us, an eye-opening, life-changing event.

IF YOU GO

Vermejo Park Ranch, Raton, New Mexico

Getting there: Denver, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque are the nearest airports

Rates: $1,500 double occupancy, includes all meals and guided activities. See website for seasonal specials and more information.