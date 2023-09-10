Who and where • Julie and Peter Sharamitaro, foreground, celebrate their 50th anniversary at the Bench Restaurant overlooking the 18th hole at Pebble Beach golf club. From left are Darcy Graftenreed, Dominic Sharamitaro, Fiona Graftenreed, Jesse and Jill Graftenreed, Anne and Paul Sharamitaro and Drew Sharamitaro, all of St. Louis.

The trip • To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, as well as their own, Julie and Peter Sharamitaro rented a house on Richardson Bay near Sausalito and invited their children and grandchildren on a weeklong exploration of the northern California coast.

Travel tip • Structure your itinerary well in advance and be sure to secure required reservations for sites such as Alcatraz and Muir Woods, which open up 90 days in advance and go fast. Consider where you'll park ahead of time and whether using public transportation, including ferries, to places like the SF Giants' Oracle Park. Identify and remember where cell phone coverage is unavailable.

