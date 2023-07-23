Who and where • Jane Vanderbilt, left, of Denver, and her mother, Meg Hefner, of St. Louis hiking in the Lake District of England. This photo is taken from the top of a heather-covered fell, with Keswick Lake (the starting point of the hike) in the background.

The trip • They traveled in August to hike the Like District National Park, in northwest England (near the Yorkshire Dales).

Travel tip • There were so many criss-crossing trails, it was really helpful to have the All Trails app to keep track of where we were.

Contribute • Email your photo to stlpost@gmail.com. Include the full names of everyone in the photo, including where they are from and where you are standing in the photo. Also include your address and phone number. Please also tell us a little about the trip and a travel tip. We’re looking for interesting, well-composed, well-lighted photos.