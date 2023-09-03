Who and where • Atticus Reed of Webster Groves fishing in Florida.

The trip • Atticus, 13, traveled with his parents and sister last spring. They rented a condo outside of Naples because it is right on the beach. Parts of the property had been destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Travel tip • “Ask any older, experienced fishermen you encounter for tips for fishing, the equipment they use and what bait they use. It was even pointed out to Atticus as he asked for a 60 pound line at the bait shop that he really only needed a 20 pound. He had high hopes!” writes his grandmother, Marilyn McDougall.

