Who and where • Deanne and John Kelley of Shrewsbury at Fallingwater, Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous design, in Pennsylvania.

The trip • Because COVID derailed their international travel they decided to take their small RV and explore the United States.

Travel tip • "We’ve always enjoyed Frank Lloyd Wright buildings so we found our way to FLW’s Fallingwater in southwestern Pennsylvania. This home is located in a stunningly beautiful part of Pennsylvania’s low mountains. We were told the most beautiful time to visit is the end of June because that’s when the rhododendrons surrounding the home are at their peak. Reservations are easily obtained online in advance. Definitely a trip worth taking."

Contribute • Email your photo to stlpost@gmail.com. Include the full names of everyone in the photo, including where they are from and where you are standing in the photo. Also include your address and phone number. Please also tell us a little about the trip and a travel tip. We’re looking for interesting, well-composed, well-lighted photos.