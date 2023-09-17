Who and where • Norman and Linda Shore of Creve Coeur at the Pena Palace, the famous 19th-century summer palace of the kings in the town of Sintra.

Travel tip • It is challenging to access the palace due to its high hillside elevation. Be prepared for a lot of uphill climbing, long lines and windy weather.

