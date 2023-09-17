Who and where • Sisters Anna “Tootsie” Zavradinos (left) and Marty Chapo (right) at Park Güell in Barcelona, Spain.

The trip • Among other things, the sisters also enjoyed visiting Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà and Casa Batlló in Barcelona, as part of a three-city trip that included Bilbao and San Sebastián.

Travel tip • “Public transportation in Spain is excellent and economical. We took full advantage of this as well as taxis, funiculars and the domestic airline (Vueling), and of course also thoroughly enjoyed walking in each city in order to work off the amazing cuisine and fabulous wine.”

