Who and where • From left: Sandy and Ginger McLean of Greenville, South Carolina, and Suzanne and Jim Rosenauer of Chesterfield at the Gornergrat View Point, looking toward the Matterhorn, in Zermatt, Switzerland.

The trip • The couples spent six days in Switzerland in late August 2022 before traveling to Paris for two days and then taking a 15-day river cruise in France ending in Marseilles.

Travel tip • Remember to take along some warm clothes, for going up on the mountains. Dress in layers because sometimes with the sun out and the dry mountain air, it can get quite warm.

