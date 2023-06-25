Who and where • Jamie and Rachel VanDernoot with their kids, Harry and Penny, of Bridgeton, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The trip • The family visited the nation's capital in June 2022.

Travel tip • "Contact your congressperson to get a private tour of the Capitol building. We also suggest picking one or two things from each Smithsonian that you want to see to make the most out of your time (we only had one day for museums). And bring water, a man selling water on the mall was chanting don’t let dehydration ruin your vacation, and that's very true!"

