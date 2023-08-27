The rivers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark floated westward from St. Louis to the Pacific Ocean in 1804 still flow along the same water route taken by the famous explorers. In fact, the western-most segment of their journey from Clarkston, Washington, to Astoria, Oregon, on the Snake and Columbia rivers is the route of a weekly cruise aboard the American Queen Voyages vessel the American Empress, and the Lewis and Clark expedition is the theme of each trip.

Every port along the route has its own history museum devoted to the historic journey and even the paintings on board along the guest room corridors depict the expedition. Several were done by Washington, Missouri, artist Gary Lucy.

On board the nine-day itinerary in mid-July was Laurence Cotton, a “Riverlorian” in charge of the educational portion of the trip. A nationally recognized Lewis and Clark expert, Cotton delivered informative lectures each day in the ship’s auditorium on the journey of the Corps of Discovery. Included were a talk on the history of the geography of the Columbia River Gorge, an insight into the many native tribes the expedition interacted with, and even a talk titled “Something Smells Fishy” about the fish in the rivers and their importance to Native Americans and Lewis and Clark.

When not presenting, Cotton was on the ship’s intercom directing attention to soaring bald eagles overhead, the seaplanes landing on the river, or geological landmarks the Empress was passing that had been named by Lewis and Clark. When the boat passed close to Oregon’s 620 foot Multnomah Falls he made sure everyone was on the correct side of the boat. (The Gateway Arch is 630 feet.)

An unexpected surprise was the geography at the start of the journey where the Snake River bisects Clarkston, Washington, and Lewiston, Oregon. (Guess who the cities were named after?) The area’s high desert so the topography resembles what the Ozarks might look like if treeless and covered in prairie grass.

After the fourth day and within a 45-mile stretch of the Columbia River the average rainfall increased from 14 inches a year to 75 inches a year, and the scenery changes abruptly as the landscape immediately turns lush with old growth forests, which continued until the end of the cruise.

At the start of the trip Nez Perce tribal member J.R. (Whitebull) Spencer boarded the boat dressed in native regalia. He gave a presentation on how the history of his tribe is kept alive through the reciting of oral stories told for thousands of years, and he repeated one of the legends.

“Once a team of geologists asked us what we knew about our area and we told them our oral history tells of a lake that had been nearby,” he recounted. “They did not really seem interested until they returned and excitedly told us they discovered a lake had in fact been exactly where our oral story had said.”

While the Columbia and Snake rivers remain on their original course, they have changed substantially since the Corps of Discovery expedition. “There are now scores of dams that regulate the flow of water on the rivers and their tributaries,” Cotton told us during one of his presentations.

A better understanding of just how wild the rivers must have been in 1804 is evident in the eight locks the American Empress passed through. Each dropped the water level by almost 100 feet. By the time the cruise arrived in Astoria, the elevation of the river had dropped 738 feet in only 455 miles.

Stops along the way

Each of the ports where the boat docked overnight had its own unique attractions, and buses that follow the boat port-to-port provide “hop-on, hop-off” tours at each stop and are narrated by local guides.

In Richland, Washington, the Hanford Reach Interpretive Center had displays on how as many as 100 different ice age floods and volcanic eruptions formed the Columbia River Gorge we were floating through. “In some places the layer of lava is a mile thick,” Cotton informed us.

Cotton also talked about the 1996 discovery of the virtually complete skeletal remains of the Kennewick Man found a few steps from where the American Empress docked.

“The find remains one of the most complete ancient skeletons ever found and dates back 9,000 years,” Cotton said. “Local Native American tribes claimed ownership, and eventually the bones were returned to representatives of local tribes and were reburied in an undisclosed location in 2017.”

The town of The Dalles, Oregon is the site of the National Neon Sign Museum, which tracks the development of neon signs from the 1880s through the 1960s.

All signs are from the personal collection of David Benko, the super enthusiastic executive director and founder of the museum who leads tours with admission. He acquired his first neon sign at the age of 8.

The jewel of his collection is a neon sign that he believed to be the first neon tube in Europe. “I had heard of its existence and looked for it for 20 years,” he said. “I found it after writing 500 letters to people with the surname of the person who supposedly owned it.”

On a tour of the Bonneville Lock and Dam, one of America’s largest active hydro-electric power plants near the small town of Stevenson, Washington, underwater observation windows provided an up-close view of salmon, steelhead trout, shad and sturgeon migrating up the fish ladder at the dam to spawn.

Just before they reach the fish ladder, spindly wooden platforms on the shore that have been used by the Native Americans to catch the fish for thousands of years remain in use. Platforms are passed down from family to family, and the tribes have retained the rights to fish from them at any time using traditional fish dipnets or hoop nets.

In Astoria, Oregon, the 125-foot-tall Astoria Column rises on top of the already 600-foot-high Coxcomb Hill. Finished in 1926, the outside of the cylindrical monument is covered with a hand-painted mural featuring 34 different scenes. The art begins with the “pristine forest” of the area, includes the Lewis and Clark Expedition and concludes with the arrival of the railway in Astoria in 1883.

Inside, a 164-step spiral staircase ascends to an observation platform overlooking the mouth of the Columbia River. Hardy visitors who make the climb are rewarded with a balsa wood airplane they can launch toward onlookers below. “They are fully bio-degradable, so we don’t worry,” a docent said.

Astoria is also the site of the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, which is home to a replica of the fort in which the crew spent the winter before embarking on their return trip east to St. Louis. Erected in three weeks, the original fort was named Fort Clatsop after the local Native American tribe. “During the last encampment over the winter of 1805-1806, their journals mention it rained all but 12 days during their three months-plus stay,” Cotton said.

Portland, Oregon

Portland was the final port of call, and a three-day extension in this northwestern town proved to be very worthwhile, even though Mount St. Helens appeared menacingly on the horizon. The mountain lost 1,600 feet of elevation in a catastrophic eruption on May 18, 1980, and is said to be in a “recharging state.”

The Portland Japanese Garden, nestled among 17 steep and heavily forested acres towering 600 feet above the city, features five separate garden styles found in Japan. They are the Flat Garden, Strolling Pond Garden, Tea Garden, Natural Garden and Sand & Stone Garden, and the significance of each is explained during free, small group tours included with admission.

The Lan Su Garden, an authentic Ming Dynasty-style walled garden occupies an entire block of the city’s historic Chinatown district in downtown Portland. The city oasis features a richly planted landscape with covered walkways and bridges leading to several pavilions built in traditional Chinese architecture where exhibits explain different aspects of Chinese culture.

Not too far away another city block is occupied by Powell’s City of Books, the largest used and new bookstore in the world. Home to approximately 1 million tomes, the store is divided into 3,500 topic-oriented sections.

The Pittock Mansion, a 16,000 square foot, 1912 French Renaissance residence is now owned by the city of Portland, which has meticulously restored and maintained the historic home. Built by businessman Henry Pittock and his wife, Georgiana, it is high in the foothills of Portland. Featuring a boomerang-shaped footprint, the view from most windows are stunningly panoramic vistas of Portland below and the Cascade Mountains in the distance.

Much of the furniture is original to the family, having been voluntarily returned by Portland residents who had purchased the furnishings when the home was sold by the Pittock family in the 1950s.

Despite all there is to experience, it is the Portland park system that catapults the city into a special category. Portland’s Forest Park is the largest wilderness park within city limits in the United States, covering more than 5,000 acres. (St. Louis’ Forest Park is 1,300 acres.)

Elsewhere huge trees line almost every downtown block, and several contiguous “park blocks” in the heart of the city have been protected as open space and are so forested the skyscrapers a few feet away disappear under a canopy of green.

There are also extinct volcanoes within parks in the city boundaries, and the Tryon Creek State Natural Area is one of three Oregon State Parks within Portland and has a creek that features a run of steelhead trout.

If you go

Substantial discounts for this trip are continually offered on the American Queen Voyages website and vary depending on the cabin and date of travel. All usually include gratuities. A recent fare for the nine-day itinerary in this article before any promotion was $4,999 per person in a deluxe veranda stateroom with a private veranda. aqvoyages.com

Also offering a similar but 11-day itinerary is American Cruise Lines. A recent fare before any special offers was $6,750 per person. americancruiselines.com

River cruising in America continues to grow in popularity According to Terry Lunder, the hotel director on the American Empress, there are many reasons cruising the rivers in America continues to increase in popularity. “There is an American river offering multi-day cruises that is convenient no matter where you live,” he explained, “and for people who have done extensive travel overseas, our rivers offer a new adventure, particularly for older travelers.” “There is also no motion sickness on a riverboat, no need to pack and unpack every few days, and the ports offer an insight into American history and quintessential small-town America." Lunder also pointed out how with a maximum passenger count of 223, it is possible to meet most travelers throughout the week. “Also, the captain and all the officers mingle with the passengers every day,” he added. “When you add in a hour of nightly entertainment, our Riverlorian, and a menu that features at least four new and different entrees and appetizers every lunch and evening meal, it is easy to see why river cruising is becoming as popular in America as it has been in Europe for a long time.”