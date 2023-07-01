St. Louis has a notable selection of homes available to be toured and which have played a significant role in the history of the city, and often the nation. Examples are the Scott Joplin House, the Campbell House Museum, the Col. Benjamin Stephenson Home, the Daniel Boone home in Defiance, White Haven at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, and many others.

But not too far from St. Louis are additional residences that also qualify as worthwhile visits. Awaiting discovery are homes of presidents, war heroes and ordinary citizens who served their communities.

Several are previewed below.

The Maplewood Home

Columbia, Missouri

The history of this homestead originates with two pioneering families. In 1800 George Nifong, a young Dutchman from North Carolina, traveled west to Missouri and established his blacksmithing and wagon trade in Columbia.

Then, in 1834, the Lenoir family also migrated from North Carolina to Columbia. In 1877 Slater Ensor Lenoir and his wife, Margaret Bradford Lenoir, built their residence on 475 acres on the southeast edge of Columbia, and named it Maplewood because it was in a grove of large sugar maple trees.

In 1905 George Nifong’s descendant, Frank Nifong, married Lavinia Lenoir, and the young couple took up residence in Maplewood.

Frank attended Missouri Medical College in 1887 in St. Louis and went on to a career of service to his Columbia community and profession. His leadership helped establish the then-emerging University of Missouri Medical School and a system of county hospitals in Missouri.

Surprisingly, only four people lived in Maplewood. First the Lenoirs, then Lavinia and Frank.

Maplewood was willed to the National Christian Benevolent Association, which in 1966 offered the residence, farm buildings and 60 acres of land to Columbia. Included were all the original Lenoir furniture, library and family mementos.

In 1970 the Frank G. Nifong Memorial Park was established around the home, which was restored as a bicentennial project in 1976. It was officially dedicated and opened to the public on July 3, 1976, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 13, 1979.

In addition to the Maplewood Home, the park contains a number of other historic structures that have been moved to the site, including an 1820 log cabin, a country general store, a horse barn and homes built in 1890 and 1910. Each building represents a period from 1818 through 1930.

If you go: $6 for adults, $4 children. Tours of Maplewood are available April through October by appointment. boonehistory.org/village-at-boone-junction/

Harry S Truman National Historic Site

Independence, Missouri

"Well, it's good to be back home, in what I call the center of the world ... Independence, Missouri. I am more than happy to be here, and to stay here the rest of my life. I hope I won't cause you much trouble while I am here!" —Harry S Truman upon returning to his home after serving as president of the United States.

Truman (1884-1972) lived 64 years of his life in Independence. He spent 53 of those years living in the same Victorian home, even though he did not own it until a year after his presidency was completed.

When Bess Wallace and Harry married in 1919 they moved into the home, which had been built by Bess’ grandparents in the late 1800s, joining Bess’ mother and brothers who were also residing there. Living at the home made good financial sense as Harry was putting all of his money into his men's clothing store.

After Truman's haberdashery failed in 1922, they continued to reside in the house to save money while he paid off his debts. Then, after being elected to the Senate in 1935, he moved to Washington, D.C., with his wife and daughter.

After being elected the 33rd president and serving from 1945 until 1952, he left public office and returned to his hometown. However, it was not until the death of Bess’ mother in 1953 that Harry and Bess purchased the home, the first and only residence they ever owned.

Truman remained until his death in 1972, and Bess continued living there until her own passing in 1982 when she bequeathed the property to the National Park Service. She left it just as the Trumans had lived in it, offering a glimpse of the simple life the family enjoyed before and after Harry's years as president.

With more than a dozen rooms over two stories, the home is a local icon with classic Victorian charm. On display is the Steinway piano the Trumans originally purchased as a Christmas present for their daughter, the Trumans' personal library, the family record collection, and the original White House portrait of Bess Truman.

Bess wrote into her will that to protect her family's privacy, the second floor was to remain closed until Margaret's death. Margaret died in 2008, but the NPS has kept the floor closed, although photos of the upstairs rooms have been made public.

If you go: Free, but required same day tickets issued at the visitor center. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. nps.gov/hstr/index.htm

Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site

Laclede, Missouri

Gen. John J. Pershing (1860-1948) and his family moved into the nine-room Gothic-style house in Laclede in 1866 when he was 6 years old. The home was constructed in 1857 and underwent extensive renovation in 2001. Today it has been furnished to reflect its appearance when Pershing was growing up there from 1866 to 1882.

Pershing remained in the home after completing high school, taking a teaching position at nearby Prairie Mound School until being accepted to West Point.

There is little in Pershing’s boyhood history spent in Laclede to suggest he would become a national war hero. He led the American Expeditionary Forces in World War I and attained the rank of General of the Armies of the United States, the highest rank ever awarded an American soldier.

The Pershing home was acquired by the state of Missouri in 1952 when it was learned the owner was intending to raze the building. It is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as a state historic site and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1976.

In a garden outside the home a statue of Pershing is surrounded by a semicircle of granite tablets inscribed with names of war veterans from every major American conflict.

The one-room Prairie Mound School where Pershing taught has also been moved to the site. It includes an exhibit that traces Pershing’s career.

If you go: $4 adults, $3 children; 9 or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday. mostateparks.com/park/gen-john-j-pershing-boyhood-home-state-historic-site

Ulysses S. Grant Home

Galena, Illinois

Before he became the 18th president of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant (1822-1885) and his family arrived in Galena in 1860 after he had spent 15 years in the military. For several years after his discharge he had lived in St. Louis but was unsuccessful at making a decent living. Since he could work in the Galena store owned by his father, Galena offered promise, and the family rented a modest brick home in town.

In 1861, at the outbreak of the Civil War, Grant left Galena to once again join the U.S. Army. He was commissioned colonel of the 21st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment and was promoted to progressively significant commands of Union forces.

Grant engineered the Union victory at Vicksburg in 1863, which helped turn the tide of the war. After advancing to the rank of commanding general, he accepted the surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at Appomattox Court House, and Grant's image as a war hero was complete.

He came back to Galena later that same year, and Galena celebrated with much flag waving and speeches, and the presentation to Grant of a furnished house, which had been purchased by a group of local businessmen.

Grant’s wife Julia is said to have remarked that the brick, Italianate style home was “exquisitely furnished with everything good taste could desire."

Following his election as president in 1868 he visited only occasionally but the local newspaper reported the home was kept "in excellent order and ready for occupation at any time.”

Grant made his final visits to his Galena home in 1880, and in 1904 Grant's children gave the house to the City of Galena "with the understanding that this property is to be kept as a memorial to the late General, and for no other purpose." In 1931 the city deeded the house to the State of Illinois, which subsequently restored it to its 1868 appearance.

Fortunately, much of the furniture used by Grant and his family had remained in the house and can be seen today on docent-led tours.

Today the house is managed by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency as the U.S. Grant Home State Historic Site. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

If you go: $5 adults, $3 children. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. granthome.org

Lincoln Home National Historic Site

Springfield, Illinois

The 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865) owned only this one home during his life. He purchased the residence and moved his family in during May 1844. Previously he had lived with his wife in a single room in a boarding house where Mary gave birth to their first child — Robert Todd Lincoln. Then they had rented a small home in town.

When the family purchased and moved into the one-and-a-half-story cottage, a house they eventually expanded into two stories, they stayed for 17 years and raised their family.

The formal parlor, where the Lincolns entertained important guests, was considered the nicest room in the house. It was also where, on May 19, 1860, men from the Republican National Convention officially asked Lincoln to run for the presidency. Several days later, Lincoln accepted the nomination.

The back parlor, originally, a bedroom for Mary and Abraham, is where Mary gave birth to three of their children — Eddie, Willie and Tad. It is also where Eddie passed away after a prolonged illness just before his fourth birthday.

Lincoln's son, Robert Todd Lincoln donated the family home to the State of Illinois in 1887 under the condition that it would forever be well maintained and open to the public at no charge.

The Lincoln Home has been completely restored to its 1860 appearance and reveals much about Lincoln as husband, father, neighbor and politician.

If you go: Free with a ticket from the nearby Lincoln Home Visitors Center. Open daily 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. nps.gov/liho/planyourvisit/lincoln-home-tour.htm