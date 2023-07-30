MADISON, Wis. — Phoebe Wagner, a guide for Madison-based Trek Travel, has ridden her bicycle across the United States, cycled in Europe and led trips on both sides of this country.

But the 27-year-old former chemical engineer says one of her favorite places to pedal is Madison, where she graduated from the University of Wisconsin a few years back.

“We have great trails here leading out into the rolling countryside and miles and miles of bike paths in town,” she said of Madison, which is ranked as one of the top five bike-friendly cities in the country by the League of American Bicyclists.

“There is also a strong cycling culture where bikes are part of the community’s fabric, which means that motorists generally respect cyclists and give them space,” she said.

When she was a student, she said one of her favorite places to bike — and decompress from her studies — was the 12-mile Monona Lake Loop, which offers excellent views of the city.

But you don’t have to bring your own bike. There are more than 50 B-Cycle stations in Madison where you can rent a pedal-assist e-bike starting at $5 for 30 minutes.

However, there’s much more to do in Madison than pedal a two-wheeler. This college town also draws foodies from around the Midwest and beyond for its famed farmers market at the Capitol Square, its lakes for canoeing and swimming, to say nothing of its museums, public gardens and live music venues.

Here are some suggestions:

Madison is the seat of state government, and its handsome, 284-foot-tall granite Capitol building at 2 East Main Street towers over the downtown. It houses both chambers of the Legislature, the Supreme Court and the governor’s offices. The building is open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. Free tours are offered daily, year-round except for New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Tours start at the information desk. Plan on spending 45 to 55 minutes for a tour. The sixth-floor museum and observation deck are open during the summer months. tours.wisconsin.gov; 608-266-0382.

The tree-lined Capitol Square is home to the popular Dane County Farmers’ Market (dcfm.org), which snakes four city blocks around the Capitol and is held every Saturday from mid-April to early November. It’s an ideal place to find the season’s best bounty of vegetables, flowers and specialty products from hundreds of vendors. The market runs from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Concerts on the Square (wcoconcerts.org/concerts-tickets/concerts-on-the-square) are held on the south lawn of the state Capitol on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. through Aug. 2 with music from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. The concerts are free, so just bring a blanket and a picnic basket to enjoy a Madison tradition now in its 40th year.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Monona Terrace (mononaterrace.com) is a short, four-block walk to the southeast down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the Capitol. The convention and community center sits on Lake Monona and was supposed to be built in 1938. Wright’s architectural vision for the city — a curvilinear gathering place linking the shore of Lake Monona to the State Capitol — was finally realized in 1997, nearly 60 years in the making. Today, the facility hosts over 600 annual conventions, as well as community programs, guided tours and, in the summer months, a rooftop cafe and outdoor music events.

To see more of Wright’s work, take a Madison Trust for Historic Places tour of the University Heights neighborhood, which also has homes designed by other famed architects such as Louis Sullivan and Frank Riley (madisonpreservation.org/historic-architecture-walking-tours).

If you walk northwest from the Capitol Square, you’ll find yourself on State Street. It’s a bustling, seven-block-long thoroughfare that leads to the University of Wisconsin campus. It’s filled with restaurants, coffeehouses, bookstores, entertainment venues and shopping. It’s home to the Overture Center, Orpheum Theater, Peace Park and the Flatiron Building. An excellent way to learn more about this artery is to take a walking tour. (visitmadison.com/event/state-street-historic-architecture-walking-tour/61280/)

At the end of State Street, you’ll be on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, which has more than 44,000 students. Arguably the best place to enjoy the university is at the Memorial Union Terrace, which overlooks a sailboat marina on 10,000-acre Lake Mendota. It’s a great place to plunk yourself down on one of the terrace’s iconic round, metal chairs, enjoy a sunset, listen to music, get a bite to eat at the Brat Stand, sip a beverage — adult or otherwise — and even see a movie after the sun goes down. (union.wisc.edu/visit/terrace-at-the-memorial-union)

If you have kids in tow, you might want to stop in at the Madison Children’s Museum at the northeast corner of Capitol Square (madisonchildrensmuseum.org). This four-story, triangle-shaped facility is a hands-on affair. At its summit is a rooftop garden with lookouts over Lake Mendota in one direction and the Capitol building in another. In between is a garden with herbs and vegetables, a sandbox, a clubhouse for making art and learning, a chicken coop, a pigeon roost and a two-headed metal structure called “Lovebirds.” On the levels below are numerous exhibits to tickle the minds of children and adults alike.

Other Madison museums worth checking out are the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (mmoca.org) at 227 State Street, and the Chazen Museum (chazen.wisc.edu) in the heart of the UW-Madison campus at 800 University Avenue.

Kids also are sure to like the Vilas Zoo (henryvilaszoo.gov), 702 South Randall Avenue in Vilas Park. It’s home to everything from aardvarks to alligators to llamas to rhinos to lions to polar bears and even Madagascar hissing cockroaches. The facility also has a Conservation Carousel and a train. It’s free and open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wingra Park, 824 Knickerbocker Street (madisonboats.com/about-us), is less than 2 miles from Vilas Zoo. Like Vilas Park, this spot is a great location for a picnic. But you can also get out on Wingra Lake here on everything from canoes to kayaks to stand-up paddle boards and even pontoon boats. Other boat rental locations include nearby Brittingham Park on Monona Bay and Marshall Park on Lake Mendota.

Over on the east side of Lake Monona is the 16-acre Olbrich Botanical Gardens (olbrich.org/explore), which has a tropical conservatory, a Royal Thai Pavilion, native prairie, and perennial, herb and formal, English-style sunken gardens. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the year.

If looking at plants and flowers makes you thirsty, you can cross Atwood Avenue and stroll over to the Olbrich Park Biergarten (olbrichbiergarten.com), in Olbrich Park. It’s a great place to view Madison’s skyline over Lake Monona while sipping a cold drink and experiencing a little gemütlichkeit — friendliness and good cheer. Bring your own picnic or enjoy locally crafted soft pretzels, Nürnburg-style brats, or fresh, squeaky cheese curds. The Biergarten is open into the fall from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays, and from noon to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Just to the north of Olbrich Gardens, across the Capital City Bike Trail, is the restored Garver Feed Mill (garverfeedmill.com). This 60,000-square-foot former sugar beet factory opened in 1906 is now on the National Register of Historic Places, thanks to its elegant design, complete with Romanesque arches and a turret. It has been transformed into a multi-faceted destination that features local artisans, producers, wellness studios and retailers offering visitors everything from coffee to ice cream.

For more information on things to see and do in and around Madison, see visitmadison.com. And if you’d like to do a self-guided bike tour in the Madison region, see trektravel.com/trip/madison-self-guided-bike-tour/. Unique lodging options include the Mendota Lakehouse Inn (mendotalakehouse.com), the Governor’s Mansion Inn (governorsmansioninn.com), the Speckled Hen Inn (speckledhenninn.com), the Madison Marquette Hotel (madisonmarquettehotel.com) and the Hotel Indigo (hotelindigo.com).