It's gonna get stinky. Again.

Not one but two corpse flowers at the Missouri Botanical Garden are getting ready to bloom, garden officials say. The first is expected to flower sometime between July 25 and July 29; the second should follow about a week later.

Corpse flowers, of course, are known for the frankly disgusting odor they emit when they bloom, a stench widely compared to that of rotting flesh. The putrid smell and dark color of the flower attract flies and other pollinators.

Officially known as Amorphophallus titanum and more familiarly called titan arum, the corpse flower is endangered in the wild. It is distinguished by a giant blade that shoots upward and gradually unfurls over about three weeks.

The odoriferous flowering part keeps its form for just 24 hours or so, smelling the worst for six to 12 hours. The bloom usually begins in late afternoon and reaches its peak after dark; the garden will be open late on the days it happens for the questionable benefit of those who want to experience it for themselves.

If both flowers bloom, it will be the 13th and 14th times corpse flowers have bloomed at MoBot since 2012.

The plant that is currently the larger of the two, Octavia, has bloomed three previous times. The smaller plant was formed when Octavia split earlier this year.

Octavia is one of four plants that was given to MoBot in 2008 by the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Garden in Pasadena, California. Fun fact: The Huntington is also the home of Thomas Gainsborough's famous painting "The Blue Boy" along with a Gutenberg Bible, handwritten drafts of Henry David Thoreau's "Walden" and a copy of Chaucer's "Canterbury Tales" that dates to about 1400.

The Missouri Botanical Garden will update the corpse flowers' progress toward blooming on its social media pages.