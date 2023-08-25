Dr. Roach: I am an 86-year-old woman in good health, and I run and walk regularly. I was having intense pain in the area of my right shoulder as well as down my arm on and off.

I sent a note to my doctor and said I thought I had bursitis. He told me to take Mobic, but the pain continued on and off for more than a month after the Mobic wore off. So I looked for information on bursitis and found that my symptoms did not match bursitis’ usual symptoms.

I also have piriformis syndrome and spinal curvatures. With that diagnosis, it took over 30 years to figure that out, but I now have stretches I do to keep it under control. I am wondering if this is a similar situation and if there are stretches that I can do to eliminate the pain. My granddaughter, who is a nurse practitioner, suggested that I see an orthopedic physician. — G.M.H.

Answer: It is not always easy to diagnose the cause of pain in the area of the neck and shoulder, because very different conditions may have a similar presentation. Experienced clinicians can often make a reliable diagnosis by physical exam.

Your analogy of piriformis syndrome is apt. Pain in the hip and leg can come from the hip (like with piriformis syndrome) or from the spine. An exam done by an expert helps make the diagnosis. However, even an expert recognizes that sometimes a presumed diagnosis may be incorrect, and when a person doesn’t get better with their treatment, it is time to reconsider.

Pain in the neck and shoulder radiating down the neck causes more concern for compression of a nerve in the neck than bursitis. It may be appropriate to get imaging of the neck or shoulder.

General physicians have a great deal of knowledge, but it tends to be over a broad range of conditions. We don’t usually know as much as the expert in the field. An orthopedic surgeon is a reasonable choice, as is a physical medicine doctor (physiatrist).

Dr. Roach: In a recent column, a person wrote about having their eyes tear up every time they read the morning newspaper. It seems that the problem stopped after the person finished reading the newspaper. Your reply did not mention allergies. I’ve had a similar experience and learned that allergies can be the culprit, especially if the newsprint ink isn’t fully dry. — S.R.R.

Answer: There are some times where I can’t include other options for additional diagnoses because of space, and there are times when I just didn’t think of a really smart idea. This is one of the latter.

Several people have since written with experiences of allergy to newspaper ink, and it never even crossed my mind, although I have heard of ink allergies, most commonly from pine rosin used in the printing process. Using gloves and handwashing after reading the newspaper may help, but there are people who had to switch to reading electronic versions of the paper.

I thank S.R.R. and a few others for writing in.

Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false