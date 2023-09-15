Chris Felsenthal leapt out of the golf cart, ran to hit the ball on the third hole and sprinted back before the water sprinkler made its way around on the course.

Alice Benga, another regular in the nine-hole league, watched her, a bit in awe. Felsenthal is 98.

Benga, more than 30 years her junior, recalled that game they played shortly before the pandemic began.

“She played very well that day, and I played very poorly, but the result is the result,” says Benga, 66.

Felsenthal beat her. She laughed while her friend recounted the story. She’s a no-nonsense, avid golfer, committed to the game for more than 60 years. Her age hasn’t dimmed her competitive streak.

“I think it’s time society got a fresh new look of what they think of senior citizens,” Felsenthal says. “We’re not decrepit.”

Felsenthal lives in Kirkwood and drives herself to the Paradise Valley Golf Course to play with the league she’s been part of for more than 30 years. She’s one of a growing number of seniors who are devoted to staying as active as possible into their 90s — and beyond.

Grace Warden, now 101, had been taking exercise classes in Florissant for a few years before a recent injury sidelined her.

“I think I need it because I don’t do any other exercise,” she says. She attended the 45-minute classes twice a week with her daughter, Nita Herold.

Herold says they found the class through an Oasis catalog sent to her home. For decades, the nonprofit has offered a variety of exercise and educational programs for seniors.

Juliet Simone, chief program officer for Oasis, says the classes range from gentle chair yoga to more vigorous step, strengthen and stretch workouts. The average participant is 72 years old, although anyone is welcome.

“We don’t card at the door,” she says. The in-person participation has bounced back to pre-COVID levels, while some have continued with virtual classes. She credits the advancements in public health, medicine and awareness, along with increased programming and funding for programs that keep older people active longer.

“We’ve finally flipped the script on what was an ageist adage, ‘Give your old bones a rest,’” Simone says. The new script is to move more — being active and engaged will help you stay healthier and feeling better for longer.

She’s also noticed a general attitude shift. People are more willing to try new things regardless of age. A 70-year-old woman who hadn’t ridden a bike since she was a kid recently wanted to join an Oasis biking group.

“That’s remarkable,” Simone says.

That type of attitude and resilient spirit were recurrent themes among those who continue to keep moving. Herold says Warden has survived a number of hardships in her long life, including her husband's and son’s cancers.

“She has a wonderful attitude and great sense of humor and is still as sharp as can be,” Herold says. Her centenarian mom still balances her own checkbook.

Despite breaking three ribs when she fell at Mass, Warden insisted that she would recover soon. Even when the classes wore her out, she would go home and take a nap.

“I feel really good except for my ribs,” she says. Warden glosses over her own stint with cancer and mentions she’s had a “slight stroke.”

“After that, my right side doesn’t work as it should,” she says with a laugh. At 101, there were some exercises that seemed beyond her, but she did what she could do to keep up.

“I miss it,” she says.

Seniors enrolled in eligible Medicare programs can participate at no cost in one of 15,000 SilverSneakers programs across the country. Cheryl Seabright, who was named the program's instructor of the year, says the classes offer more than a physical benefit. The mental and social components are just as vital to improving a person's well-being.

One of her regular participants, Ruth Ann Brenly, 97, lives in Clark, Ohio, and takes hourlong SilverSneakers classes three days a week, along with a 2-mile walk outside every day. She started after her husband died 17 years ago.

“It was something for me to do and get out of the house,” she says. “I think if you sat around a lot, you would be moping.”

She admits that it isn’t always easy to get started. She has a pacemaker and takes seven different pills in the morning, mostly for a heart ailment. Her ability to focus on the positive rather than on pains and troubles seems to be a key to keeping her going.

Seabright says her top priority is keeping her classes safe for the participants by taking into account risks that are more common as people age, such as falling or dehydration. And she encourages people at any level to try a class, even if they don’t want to get up from a chair.

Charlotte Jaycox, 90, takes ExerStart classes twice a week in High Ridge and appreciates that kind of encouragement. She does as much of the routine for seniors as she can safely manage.

“We don’t jump around too much, I’ll tell you that,” she says. “I can’t take my feet off the floor.”

She also joined a program after losing her husband and met several other women who were widowed.

“I like the exercise, but I really like all the friendships, which I need because I’m alone,” she says. “We talk a lot, and we exercise and we laugh; that’s important.”

In addition to the classes, they meet up for monthly lunches.

“I find that if I don’t do something, I will sit in the house and watch television all the time,” Jaycox says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults age 65 and older engage in at least 150 minutes weekly of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking. That’s about 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Regular exercise helps people continue to live independently, reduces the risk of falls and fractures, and prevents chronic diseases.

In the U.S., women live about six years longer than men, according to 2021 CDC data. That’s reflected in the participants in the exercise programs, where women far outnumber men.

Simone, with Oasis, says the company's most successful programs are ones that keep cohorts together in the same groups and the participants stay consistent.

Felsenthal, the golfer, can attest to the power of consistency. April through October, she finds her way to the course. She leaves any aches at home on those days and doesn’t dwell on any troubles. Many of the younger senior players in her league tell her she inspires them.

“I want to be out and playing when I’m 98 years old, have a good attitude about it and play a decent game,” Benga says. She admires her friend’s outgoing and happy demeanor.

And she respects her game.

She's asked Felsenthal for a rematch.