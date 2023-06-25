When you exercise, you feel less tired and stressed, and more upbeat. Even taking a 10-minute walk is a good start. You don’t have to run a marathon to reap the benefits of exercise.

How much exercise do you need? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, such as walking, swimming or mowing the lawn, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity, such as jogging, running, high-intensity interval training or fast bicycling. The CDC recommends you also add two or three weekly strength training sessions.

While 150 minutes of physical activity each week sounds like a lot, you don’t have to do it all at once. Spread your activity out during the week, and break those minutes into small chunks of time; for example, 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

While it’s safe for most people to begin an exercise program, if you have a chronic medical condition, such as high blood pressure, you should consult with your primary care provider before beginning to work out.

Low-cost workouts

You don’t have to join a gym to work out. Low- or no-cost options include:

• Walking: Stroll around your neighborhood or through the mall. Park at the back of the parking lot rather than by the door. Choose the stairs.

• Clean sweep: Housework can do double duty if you can get your heart rate up. Mowing, shoveling and gardening count too.

• Child’s play: Engage your kids in a game of tag, a bike ride or an after-dinner dance party. Moving with your kids sets a good example for a lifetime of healthy activity.

Bring the gym home

It may be difficult to find time to exercise regularly with busy lives. Gym membership costs also may be a drawback.

The good news is these five inexpensive workout items can be used at home to get you started:

• Jump rope: Jumping rope gets your heart pumping and offers a great cardiovascular workout. When the weather is not the best for an outdoor walk or jog, a jump rope can be a great indoor option. Jumping rope can be performed by people at any fitness level.

• Mat: Mats can protect your back and joints from hard surfaces during your workout. Mats provide a layer of cushion for floor-based exercises, such as yoga, core strengthening or a stretching cooldown after your workout.

• Dumbbells: Dumbbells come in various weights and designs. Choose weights that offer a little challenge, and keep them handy. You could curl your way through a commercial break while watching TV or use them first thing in the morning.

• Resistance bands: Using resistance bands can improve your strength and muscle tone. They’re lightweight, take up little space and can easily travel with you for work or vacation.