The St. Louis Zoo recently released more than a hundred Ozark hellbenders into the wild, something it does with some regularity. But this time, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” was there to film it.

Now in its 61st year, “Wild Kingdom” is back on the air, though it has never been very far away. Famously started and hosted by St. Louis Zoo director Marlin Perkins, the original show ran for 25 years. Since then it has been seen in syndication and in several later versions with various hosts, most recently on the RFD cable channel.

The new season, which begins Oct. 7, brings it back to where it began, on NBC. The air date for the hellbender episode has not yet been determined.

“It will be a family-friendly Saturday morning show — with adventure, I might add,” says co-host Peter Gros.

Adventure?

“We were in a very chilly river half the day (recently), releasing these large aquatic salamander, the Ozark hellbenders, which means diving down under the water with a snorkel mask, finding the perfect habitat and releasing them there,” he says.

Many area residents are already familiar with the St. Louis Zoo’s groundbreaking efforts to breed the critically endangered species of salamander and return them to the wild. But the episode will be a chance to spread the word to what producers expect will be an audience of more than 2 million young people and families.

The show’s hosts are learning about the hellbender, too.

Before coming here to film the episode, co-host Rae Wynn-Grant did not know that the hellbender still exists as a species entirely due to the St. Louis Zoo’s ability to breed them in captivity and release them back into the wild.

The conservation success that the zoo is having with Ozark hellbenders can be transferred to other countries, most notably China and Japan, Wynn-Grant says. The hellbenders’ closest relative, the giant salamander, lives in those countries and is also under threat as a species.

Another episode that has already been filmed took the crew to a small, rocky island off the coast of Maine. Marlin Perkins filmed an episode there in 1979, showing an ornithologist reintroducing puffins to the island. Those puffins are still thriving today, says Gros.

“I think this generation hears a lot of gloom and doom about our natural world, and we’re presenting success stories,” Gros says.

The show’s goal has always been to take people on a journey all over the world, show them how animals live and to teach them about conservation, he says.

Perkins’ daughter, Marguerite Garrick, is now on the board of Eureka’s Endangered Wolf Center, which was founded by her parents. She says people often tell her how much the show meant to them and how it affected them.

“I’ve spent my whole life having people say, ‘I got into zoology because of your dad.’ ‘I became a veterinarian because of your dad.’ And each one of those is a present,” she says.

“Peter Gros and Rae Wynn-Grant are poised to have the same positive influence on millions and millions of young people.”

It worked for Gros and Wynn-Grant, who both grew up watching the show themselves.

Gros, who says he is “a spry, healthy 70-something” watched “Wild Kingdom” when he was growing up in a small town in New York’s Hudson Valley, where “my backyard playground was some thousands of acres of forests and rivers and ponds.”

He watched “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” on Sunday afternoons with Perkins and co-host Jim Fowler. He developed an interest in zoology, and became a designer of free-roaming animal displays for zoos.

One of his displays, a habitat with a pond for tigers, became the home of the largest litter of tiger cubs ever born. In 1984, he was invited to the “Tonight” show with Johnny Carson to talk about conservation. Fowler was another guest that night, and he asked Gros to join “Wild Kingdom.” Perkins was in failing health at the time, but Gros got to know him, too.

“I know how Marlin Perkins must have felt when he was mentoring Jim Fowler, and now I’m mentoring Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant,” he says.

Wynn-Grant, who is now 37, watched Gros host the show when she was growing up. The only television she was allowed to watch as a child was educational programs, which she devoured like entertainment.

When she was about 7 years old she told her parents that she wanted to be a nature show host when she grew up.

“I meant it. I really meant it,” she says.

When she first went to college at Emory University, she asked her adviser what she should major in if she wanted to be a nature show host. The adviser first considered disciplines such as drama or theater before suggesting environmental science.

Wynn-Grant had not even heard of the subject, but went on to earn degrees in it from Emory and Yale before moving to Columbia for a master’s degree in conservation biology and a doctorate in ecology and evolutionary biology.

Now she is a wildlife ecologist specializing in large carnivores and especially bears, African lions and mountain lions. She has done field work on every continent but Antarctica.

While she is working on “Wild Kingdom,” she is simultaneously running a long-term research project studying the ecology of mountain lions living in a specific area that has multiple ecosystems, including coastline.

As far as she knows, Wynn-Grant is the first Black woman to host a nationally broadcast nature show, and she believes she is also the first millennial, the first mother and the first research scientist — she is on the research faculty of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“I am absolutely bursting with joy, and sometimes it feels surreal. It is such an honor, and I can’t believe it’s me,” she says.

“I am truly, and not exaggerating, truly living my dream. My childhood dream, my teenage dream, my young-adult dream, my proper adult dream.”

Wynn-Grant says she did not know what to expect from co-hosting with Gros, who is twice her age. She thought they would just be good colleagues, but she says they turned out to be good friends.

“We’re trying to be Regis and Kathy Lee. That’s my goal. To be the Regis and Kathy Lee of nature.”