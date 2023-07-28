At the Missouri Botanical Garden, it’s beginning to look a little bit like Christmas.

The poinsettias have arrived — more than 1,000 of them, all told — to decorate the hugely popular annual nighttime holiday event, the Garden Glow.

The final shipment arrived last week. The eventual destination for most of the plants will be the Gardenland Express, as a colorful backdrop — and foreground — for the center’s many toy trains that chug merrily through the exhibit.

The Garden Glow and Gardenland Express open Nov. 18. Between now and then, the plants will receive plenty of tender loving care in the garden’s greenhouse until they reach their full size.

For now, it’s Christmas in July. The plants, no more than a few inches tall, are being watched over and tended to by staff horticulturalist Heather Moon.

The poinsettias have been coming in boxes from Ball Seed over the last few weeks, Moon says. Though the garden has used some cuttings in the past, this year they have all come as plugs — small seedlings that are grown and shipped in trays.

Though the plants are all green at this stage, they will become bold shades of vivid red and vibrant white by November. Those are the plants headed to the Gardenland Express. Others that are also being grown in the MoBot greenhouse will turn orange or pink. Those are destined for a holiday display at the Butterfly House, which is also run by the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Poinsettias do have flowers — they are located in a small cluster in the center of the plant — but it is the leaves that take on the familiar festive colors. Some even have special shapes; the garden has also ordered a number of Christmas Mouse poinsettias, which are bred to have rounded leaves that resemble the shape of mouse ears.

The number, type and color of the poinsettias are all determined by Pat Scace, who designs the Gardenland Express and other displays at the garden, including the annual orchid show.

To create her floral landscapes, Scace also decides how many of the plants should grow tall and thin and how many should be shorter and bushy.

The different shapes come from the same plants, Moon says. Pinching off the top few layers of leaves will encourage one hormone to make the plant shorter and bushier. Pinching off leaves along the sides will encourage a different hormone to make the plant grow taller.

But that comes later. At this early point in their development, Moon sticks the plugs into pots that volunteers had filled with bark, dirt and mycrorrhizae, which are fungi that enjoy a symbiotic relationship with a plant’s roots.

The fungus grows among the roots, creating more surface area for the roots to absorb water., Moon says. In return, the plant gives the fungus nutrients.

“Almost 80% of plants worldwide have this kind of relationship,” Moon says.

Poinsettias need to be coddled when they are this small; Moon will water them by hand every day at first. She will then hook them up to a drip system that sends fertilizer water through small tubes into each pot. The system is set up with a timer to administer the right amount of water to each plant.

Watering them with this type of precision helps to prevent fungus, disease and root rot, she says.

Poinsettias are native to Mexico, and are therefore sensitive to cold temperatures. They are also sensitive to changes in light, Moon says. They are called “short-day plants” because the leaves begin to take on their familiar bright hues when the days become shorter.

That means care has to be taken to ensure they are not exposed to extraneous light. A few years ago, the poinsettias were placed too close to grow lights in another part of the greenhouse and they failed to color properly, Moon says.

The garden receives new poinsettias every year, but with proper care a poinsettia you get for Christmas can last for several years if kept indoors, she says. It will even regain its color by the next holiday season, especially if you trim it to promote growth.

And it is true, she says, that poinsettias can be toxic — or rather, they contain a sap that can be toxic if eaten in large enough quantities by pets or toddlers. Generally, however, the animal or baby — or adult, if he eats enough of it — will only suffer irritation.

Around the holidays, there will probably be enough other treats to eat.