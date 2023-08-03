It's officially summertime in St. Louis, and the possibilities are endless. Here's some of our best advice for spending the longest days of the year.

See Chihuly everywhere

What “Chihuly in the Garden 2023” • When Through Oct. 15 (closed June 1-2) • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free with garden admission; $8-$25 for Chihuly Nights • More info mobot.org

What Chihuly at the Greenberg Gallery • When Through July 31; hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday • Where Greenberg Gallery, 230 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton • How much Free • More info thegreenberggallery.com

There’s no shortage of works by acclaimed glass artist Dale Chihuly to see this summer in St. Louis: An installation of about 20 new pieces landed at the Missouri Botanical Garden in early May, and the garden is lighting them up for special Chihuly Nights events through summer’s end. You’ve seen pictures of that giant ball of orange, red and yellow glass tendrils situated at the east end of the garden? It’s called “Summer Sun,” but we’ll argue it should be renamed “Summer Sun in St. Louis.” In Clayton, the Greenberg Gallery has its own Chihuly exhibition on view through July. Other air-conditioned art options: The St. Louis Art Museum has a couple of Chihuly pieces, and Congregation Shaare Emeth in Creve Coeur has Chihuly-created stained glass windows. VSH

Enjoy some jazz with your cocktail

When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 • Where City Winery, City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $25-$35 • More info citywinery.com/stlouis

Not just any jazz musician gets signed to the legendary Blue Note label, but it’s not surprising that bassist Derrick Hodge made the cut. Whether performing as bandleader or sideman, Hodge creates music that deftly balances artistry and accessibility. And City Winery should be just the place to check him out. CW

Learn something new at a museum

Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • More info slsc.org

Where The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • More info magichouse.org

Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • More info mohistory.org

Where Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust Street • More info campbellhousemuseum.org

Where Field House Museum, 634 South Broadway • More info fieldhousemuseum.org

If you haven’t checked out “Soccer City,” an interactive exhibition that dives into the history of soccer in St. Louis, it opened in April at the Missouri History Museum and is on view through February. A soccer exhibition at the Magic House lets youngsters train just like real St. Louis City SC players. “Mandela: The Official Exhibition,” a traveling exhibit that includes more than 150 artifacts and items related to humanitarian and former South African President Nelson Mandela, runs May 27 through mid-September at the St. Louis Science Center. The Campbell House Museum presents a display of historic wedding dresses, and the Field House Museum is hosting an exhibition about “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, 19th-century newspapers, the St. Louis Browns baseball team and famous women of St. Louis. VSH

Ride a bike, naked or not

What Moonlight Ramble • When 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 26-27 • Where Starting in the Grove • How much $25 and up; free for children under 6 • More info moonlightramble.com

What World Naked Bike Ride • When 5 p.m. Aug. 5 • Where Starting in the Grove • How much Free • More info wnbrstl.org

August is not exactly the best time to pedal several miles across the steamy, heat-absorbing streets of St. Louis. But look: We’ve got options. There’s the 59th annual Moonlight Ramble, considered the longest-running nighttime bike ride in the United States. And for the more confident riders among us, there’s the World Naked Bike Ride, meant to promote cyclists’ rights and body positivity; the nudity is legal because the event is billed as a protest. Either way, bring a towel to mop off afterward. VSH

Have a sustainable summer

What Summer of Sustainability • When Aug. 5 • Where Zoo Museum District institutions • How much Free • More info mobot.org

The Missouri Botanical Garden Green Living Festival is ordinarily held on garden grounds. In 2021, because of construction of the new visitor center, the festival was reimagined as a series of pop-up events at five Zoo Museum District institutions. The concept was so well received that organizers are doing it again. Summer of Sustainability events will be held June 3 at the St. Louis Art Museum, June 17 at the St. Louis Science Center, July 8 at the St. Louis Zoo, July 22 at the Missouri History Museum and Aug. 5 at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Each of the venues will share various ways to go green and live sustainably. VSH

Take a taco tour of the Metro East

If Cherokee Street is all you know about St. Louis-area tacos, you have some delicious exploring ahead of you. Why not put some summer road-trip hours toward the tacos of the Metro East? Begin in Fairmont City, where you will find tacos among the expansive menus of the sit-down restaurants Mi Tierra Bonita (3203 Collinsville Road) and, across the street, Tienda El Ranchito (2565 North 32nd Street). In Granite City, Tacos El Manny (2800 Nameoki Road) serves both of-the-moment quesabirria tacos and traditional street tacos — try the cabeza, suadero and shrimp varieties. In Alton, Taqueria Maya (2621 College Avenue) places a single quesabirria taco alongside a big bowl of spicy birria broth brimming with meat and ramen noodles. IF

Celebrate Pride, even into fall

June is Pride month, established to commemorate the 1969 uprising that followed police raids on the Stonewall Inn in New York, regarded as the start of the LGBTQ rights movement. Partly because of the pandemic, Tower Grove Pride pushed its June celebration to September and is sticking with it; this year’s event is Sept. 23-24. Metro East Pride Fest was held in October 2022, but this year’s date has not been revealed. VSH

Meet at the Muny

When 8:15 p.m. nightly, through Aug. 20 • Where The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much $19-$120, plus the free seats • More info muny.org

The country’s largest, oldest outdoor venue for musical theater has another big summer planned. And whether you have season tickets or you choose to get in line early for a chance at the 1,000 free seats, there’s something for everyone. For its 105th season in Forest Park, the Muny presents four shows it has never staged before — “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (June 12-18), “Chess” (July 5-11), “Rent” (Aug. 4-10) and “Sister Act” (Aug. 14-20) — along with “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” (June 22-30), “West Side Story” (July 15-21) and “Little Shop of Horrors” (July 25-31). Arrive early to enjoy a picnic and live performances and other activities on the plaza. For indoor theater options, find performances at Stages St. Louis, Stray Dog Theatre and the St. Louis Actors’ Studio LaBute New Theater Festival. CW

Eat something fried on a stick — with Nelly

What Missouri State Fair • When Aug. 10-20 • Where Missouri State Fairgrounds, 2503 West 16th Street, Sedalia, Missouri • How much $4-$15; free for ages 5 and under • More info mostatefair.com

What Illinois State Fair • When Aug. 10-20 • Where Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 Sangamon Avenue, Springfield, Illinois • How much $3-$10; free for ages 12 and under • More info statefair.illinois.gov

What Washington Town and Country Fair • When Aug. 2-6 • Where Washington City Park Fairgrounds, 400 Grand Avenue, Washington, Missouri • How much $10-$45 • More info washmofair.com

What Du Quoin State Fair • When Aug. 25-Sept. 4 • Where Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, 655 Executive Drive, Du Quoin, Illinois • How much To be announced • More info dsf.illinois.gov

State and county fairs, especially in the Midwest, are a feast for the senses: There’s deep-fried everything on a stick, truck and tractor pulls, and the taste of whatever dust and exhaust wafts into the air during these events. And, well, there’s Nelly. The St. Louis rapper is working the fair circuit this summer, with performances Aug. 4 at the Washington Town and Country Fair in Washington, Missouri; Aug. 18 at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Missouri; and Aug. 20 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Illinois. Will it get hot in herre? If it’s an outdoor event in August in the Midwest, then yes. Yes, it will. VSH

Go global without leaving town

What Festival of Nations • When Aug. 26-27 • Where Tower Grove Park • How much Free • More info festivalofnationsstl.org

The Festival of Nations, presented by the International Institute of St. Louis, returned to its full-scale splendor last summer after a pandemic hiatus. Crowds once again thronged Tower Grove Park to experience the food, arts and crafts of dozens of different nations. Expect live music and dance alongside a smorgasbord that might range from Poland to Puerto Rico and Bhutan to Togo. The Festival of Nations lasts two days, but as International Institute CEO Arrey Obenson told the Post-Dispatch last year, “it should be a mirror image of what we want to see in this community every day of the year.” IF

Play with the kids — or leave them at home

Where City Museum, 750 North 16th Street • More info citymuseum.org

Where The Armory, 3660 Market Street • More info armorystl.com

Where Puttshack, City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • More info puttshack.com

Where Sandbox VR, City Foundry, 3730 Foundry Way • More info sandboxvr.com/stlouis

Where Slick City St. Louis West, 17379 Edison Avenue, Chesterfield • More info slickcity.com/stlouiswest

There are a few new adult playgrounds in town, and our old standby City Museum opens its rooftop for the season and kicks off its adults-only summer nights series May 28, with a lineup that includes a drag show and an ‘80s prom night. But new in midtown, there’s also the Armory, which is open to kids during the day on weekends but otherwise caters to adult fun with indoor yard games, a twisty slide and nearly 500 feet of bar space. Next door at City Foundry, check out Puttshack, an indoor, high-tech miniature golf experience that also serves food and drinks. Next door to Puttshack is Sandbox VR, an indoor virtual-reality experience where you can fight off zombies, aliens, pirates and more virtual threats. In Chesterfield, the new Slick City St. Louis West is like an indoor water park without the water — 10 slides, three “air” courts, a zip line, a trapeze and a swing. VSH

Enjoy the national pastime on a more intimate scale

Where GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Boulevard, Sauget • More info gatewaygrizzlies.com

You can’t beat a trip to Busch Stadium to see the Cards, but sometimes you want to enjoy baseball up close without taking out a second mortgage to afford the best seats in the house (not to mention parking, food and drinks, and a foam finger or two). Enjoy box-seat views at family-friendly prices. The Gateway Grizzlies have returned for another season in the independent Frontier League at GCS Ballpark. Tickets start at $10 for general admission, and field reserve box seats can be yours for as little as $16. Be sure to try the (in)famous Baseball’s Best Burger, a bacon cheeseburger with a doughnut bun. Meanwhile, the Alton River Dragons will play their third season of collegiate summer league ball at Lloyd Hopkins Field (98 Arnold Palmer Drive, Cottage Hills), with tickets as low as $9 for general admission ($5 for kids and seniors). IF

Grab your bike, and hit the trail

What Great Rivers Greenway • More info greatriversgreenway.org

Potholes, construction closures, traffic — recreational cycling on the streets isn’t always a breeze. But Great Rivers Greenway makes it easy to escape all that for a ride (or walk, or run) that’s less of an obstacle cours. The public agency created and maintains 128 miles of greenways that connect more than 100 municipalities and institutions. Our favorite, the Mississippi Greenway, connects urban, industrial downtown with the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, offering stunning views of the Mississippi River. And the Brickline Greenway, when completed, will connect downtown with Forest Park, Fairground Park and Tower Grove Park. GH

Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

What “The Culture: Hip-Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century” • When Aug. 26-Jan. 1 • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much $12-$6; free to members and on Fridays • More info slam.org

A movement begun 50 years ago, hip-hop contributed not just to innovations in music but also to artwork, fashion and technology. “The Culture,” a deep exhibition of the myriad influences of hip-hop, was arranged by the St. Louis Art Museum and the Baltimore Museum of Art, with input from a global advisory of experts. On loan will be paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Mark Bradford, streetwear, posters, music videos and more. JH

Take in modern Native art

What “Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s-1970s” • When Through Sept. 3 • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much $12-$6; free to members and on Fridays • More info slam.org

Conventional impressions of Native American art will be expanded with post-World War II abstract paintings, modern sculpture and more. “Action/Abstraction Redefined,” curated in Santa Fe, comes to the St. Louis Art Museum as its first show featuring modern Native American artwork. It is organized by the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, with additional pieces from the SLAM collection. JH

Sample St. Louis restaurants at Ballpark Village

What Taste of St. Louis • When Aug. 11-13 • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Free • More info thetastestl.com

Taste of St. Louis has weathered a change in owners, a one-year pandemic hiatus and a relocation to Ballpark Village. This year, one of the metro area’s preeminent restaurant-tasting events is merely moving dates, from its traditional September spot to the first half of August.

The annual event remains at Ballpark Village, its home since 2021, and it will once again feature food available for purchase from more than 30 local, brick-and-mortar restaurants. Look for the participants to be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees will also enjoy live music and culinary exhibits. IF

Spend the day in the park

Where Tower Grove Park • More info towergrovepark.org

Where Forest Park • More info forestparkforever.org

Where Brentwood Park • More info brentwoodmo.org/parks

A stream that flowed underground for more than 100 years in Tower Grove Park now sees daylight after a $2.6 million restoration project. In February, the Jewel Box conservatory in Forest Park got a $79 million face-lift, and a visit there in the heat of a St. Louis summer might be a cooler experience. And Brentwood Park, the newest and largest in the Brentwood parks system, opens with a formal dedication June 2; a destination playground will open there in the fall or winter. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a cool playground worth a day trip, check out our guide to more than 20 awesome St. Louis playgrounds. VSH

Go for a dip — or a slide

Where Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • More info sixflags.com/stlouis

When the St. Louis heat and humidity arrive, you could plant yourself directly in front of the AC. Or you could venture outdoors and plant yourself in a body of cool water. At Six Flags St. Louis, Hurricane Harbor opens for the season May 27. Whether you choose to relax in a private cabana, hit the beach at Hurricane Bay, or whoosh down the Tornado, Big Kahuna or other slides, the water park offers thrills for all ages. Elsewhere across the St. Louis area, a number of pools, water parks and aquatic centers provide respite from the heat, possibly a bit closer to your home. Find one near you at stltoday.com/pools. GH

Eat someplace new during a local restaurant week

The restaurant week is a tried-and-true method for local municipalities to entice you, the curious diner, to try one of their dining establishments with prix-fixe menus or other offers. This summer will see at least three such weeks in the metro area. Alton kicks things off July 7-16 with All Star Restaurant Week, featuring specials at restaurants throughout Alton, East Alton and Grafton, including Gentelin’s on Broadway, Old Bakery Beer Co. and Taqueria Maya. The always popular Clayton Restaurant Week returns July 17-23 with prix-fixe meals at four price levels ($25, $50, $75 and $100). Restaurants slated to participate include 801 Chophouse, Herbie’s and Pastaria. Maplewood Restaurant Week is scheduled for Aug. 7-13, with participants to be announced in July. IF

Have an animal encounter

Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • More info stlzoo.org

The St. Louis Zoo in Forest Park is home to more than 14,000 animals, often ranks among the country’s best zoos and — better yet — admission is free. Take a walk through the historic Flight Cage from the 1904 World’s Fair, or spot the turtles, monkeys and lizards in the facades of the Primate House and Herpetarium on Historic Hill. At Primate Canopy Trails, which opened in 2021, use the boardwalk to get up close with the primates living in the trees. And the former Children’s Zoo area is home, for now, to the interactive “Dinoroarus” exhibition, which includes animatronic and stationary dinosaurs that roar and spit water. To catch a breezy break, take a scenic ride around the park on the Zooline Railroad. For other wildlife adventures, check out St. Louis Aquarium, the World Bird Sanctuary, the Endangered Wolf Center, the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, Purina Farms, Suson Park and Lone Elk Park. VSH

Turn your day upside down

Where Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, 6726 Chippewa Street • More info teddrewes.com

The Cardinals are struggling. Fair St. Louis is now but a single day. Where can you regain your faith in the traditions of the St. Louis summer? Well, the Cards might come back — their division ain’t great, after all — but you know you can count on Ted Drewes Frozen Custard. Whether beating the heat of a July afternoon or enjoying the slight cooldown after sunset, Ted Drewes will reward you with one of its signature concretes thick enough to turn upside down for a moment. Are you tempted to leave the ballgame a couple of innings early for a Cardinal Sin concrete? We won’t tell. Heck, we might even offer you a ride there. IF

Witness a music festival evolution

What Evolution Festival • When Aug. 26-27 • Where 5595 Grand Drive, Forest Park • How much $75 and up daily; packages available • More info evolutionfestival.com

Are you ready for an evolution? Evolution Festival debuts Aug. 26-27, delivering what organizers describe as an elevated music fest to Forest Park. The experience also will be heavy on barbecue and bourbon. Headliners include Brandi Carlile, the Black Keys, the Black Crowes, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ice Cube, Brittany Howard, Morgan Wade and the Sugarhill Gang. Early buzz compared the festival to LouFest (RIP), but organizers say this definitely isn’t that. KCJ

End the season with one more music festival

What Music at the Intersection • When Sept. 9-10 • Where Grand Center • How much $79 daily; VIP and weekend packages available • More info metrotix.com

Music at the Intersection has quickly positioned itself as the premier music festival by and for St. Louis — and beyond. After a flashy second year in 2022, with acts including Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Glasper and Hiatus Kiayote, the Grand Center festival returns with Herbie Hancock, Smino Masego, Thundercat, Snarky Puppy, Arrested Development, Grandmaster Flash, the Fearless Flyers, Angela Winbush, Taj Mahal, Tank and the Bangas, Rayvn Lenae, a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and much more. KCJ

Daniel Durchholz, Ian Froeb, Gabe Hartwig, Jane Henderson, Kevin C. Johnson, Valerie Schremp Hahn and Calvin Wilson contributed to this report.