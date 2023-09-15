Master Dan is a 1-year-old American bulldog mix who came to the shelter in mid-June. He is an active boy with a great smile. His cherry eye condition doesn’t affect his vision or cause him any pain, so he’s eager to please and loves to play with toys.

To adopt • Call the Macklind Avenue Headquarters at 314-951-1562, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Jubilee is an 18-year-old female Paint horse. She was rescued by the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force. Besides being very thin, her basic medical and farrier needs were not being met. She had overgrown hooves and was suffering from dental neglect and parasites. After several months of gaining weight, deworming, hoof care and a much-needed dental float, she is ready to find her forever home.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.

Ice is a 6-month-old pit bull terrier mix who came to the Humane Society of Missouri in late August. He is a sweet and playful puppy who has so much love to give.

To adopt • Call the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights at 314-951-1588, or visit hsmo.org/adopt.

Last week’s pets • A pig named Jon Hammlet and a Labrador retriever mix named Olive are still available for adoption.

