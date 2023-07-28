Well, before jumping to conclusions, allow me to explain. You’re probably thinking, “What’s so special about a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air? They are very good-looking cars, but I’ve seen many of the ‘tri-fives’ as they are called, at car shows through the years.”

That may be true, but you’ve never seen one quite like this one owned by Frank Kolda of Troy, Ill. Yes, it’s a beautiful restoration top-to-bottom and inside-out. But you still don’t understand until you talk to Frank and learn the details as I did on one recent Saturday.

Besides the obvious, it is a very sharp car looking like it did when it first rolled off the assembly line in 1955. What makes this one so special is that the original buyer chose every single option available from the manufacturer.

The base manufacturer’s suggested retail price for a Bel Air 2-door, hardtop coupe with V-8 engine was $2,141. Frank’s car came equipped with several factory-installed options including a V-8 engine with 265 cubic inch displacement and the “power-pack” option which contained a 4-barrel carburetor and dual exhaust. It boosted the horsepower from 162 at 4,400 rpm to 180 at 4,600 rpm.

Additional factory installed options included two-tone paint (Shoreline Beige over Glacier Blue, two of 30 colors on the 1955 palette for $25.85); turn signals ($16.75); 1-quart capacity oil filter ($14); white sidewall tires ($26.90); electric windshield wipers ($10.50); and E-Z Eye glass ($32.30).

Now here’s where it gets interesting. Frank’s car has power steering and brakes, power assist items rarely found on entry-level marques like Chevrolet. But it gets even better. The Bel Air featured in this story has power windows; power front bench seat and factory, in-dash air conditioning – three options basically unheard of on a Chevrolet back in ‘the day.’ They were fairly common on Buicks and Cadillacs but not Chevrolets—that’s what makes this one so very special.

I had to leave out 22 additional options on Frank’s car due to lack of space on this page including and electric clock, Autotronic Eye (a high-beam headlight dimmer), traffic light viewer and four, full-wheel covers. All of these brought that $2,141 price tag up to $3,544.95 which equals $40,509 in 2023 dollars.

Frank is a retired electrician who worked for Lowry Electrical in East St. Louis, Ill. from when he started as an apprentice until he retired. He also owns a 1931 Ford rumble-seat coupe; a 50th Anniversary C-5 Corvette convertible and a very nice, restored from-rust-bucket to number one condition red, 1968 Camaro convertible. He is a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served his four-year stint loading B-52 bombers in Okinawa. He is member of the Tri-Five Chevy Club of Southern Illinois and the Okaw Valley Classic Chevy (OVCC) Club.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Of the total 1,682,708 Chevrolets sold for model year 1955, only an estimated 400 or so had the factory air-conditioning option.

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. What model years make up the so-called “Tri-Five” Chevrolets?

2. Where was the gasoline filler cap located on the 1956 and 1957 Chevrolets?

3. What fast-food restaurant chain opened its first store in Des Plaines, Ill. on April 15, 1955, and who was its founder?

Tri-Power Trivia answers:

1. 1955-57.

2. The 1956 version was behind the drop down taillight assembly on the driver’s side of the car. The 1957 was behind the stainless bright trim at the trailing-edge of the fin on the driver’s side.

3. McDonald’s; Ray Kroc.



