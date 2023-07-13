Q: Our 6-year-old has had a hard time with learning to read this school year. We had his eyes and ears checked, but they are OK. What are some other things we can do to help him?

From a reader • Your column reminded me of my granddaughter who had the same problem at the same age. She was eventually diagnosed with “convergence insufficiency.” Her eyes were fine but the condition causes blurred or double vision. It is easy to test for and easy to treat with simple exercises. — Ben Menendez in Imperial, Missouri

From a reader • After completing first grade my twin granddaughters were both struggling terribly to read. Their self-esteem was being affected. Even at this age, they realized how behind they were. It wasn’t until my daughter did plenty of research and got involved with a reading specialist that the two of them decided what the problem was: both girls had dyslexia. My daughter paid out of pocket to have this testing done. It is now recognized as a handicap or “special need.” She paid for tutoring during the summer and even moved to a school district that had a program in place. Most people don’t understand dyslexia. If you can’t read and comprehend, struggle with every class, have poor motor skills and difficulty spelling and reading, it could be connected to dyslexia. It’s a long road and a lot of hard work. They learned the Barton method, and it changed both of their lives forever. They were given help every day, until they started high school. I would recommend you to talk to the school reading specialist. — Gail Mohrmann in St. Louis

From Jodie Lynn • Once the previous column ran, several people emailed me their own experiences with this sort of situation. Their suggestions and tips above are unique and well worth looking into for your son.

A few more things that you can do:

Use uncommon ways to encourage your son to read. For example, children love to read the back of cereal boxes. Find those that have stories, games and various types of information on the back of the box.

Kids still enjoy comic books; they’re fun to read and can teach valuable lessons.

Crossword puzzles and jumbles for kids can be a big hit.

Take him to the grocery store and let him help to read the list and the names of the aisles that the products are found on.

Let him make his own family tree and write/read a little about each member. The facts do not have to be accurate. Let him make things up that are funny like, “Uncle Jim is a bad fisherman. He catches old shoes instead of fish.”

Encourage him to write his own book about whatever he’d like. Kids usually love this idea.

Even though recipes can sometimes be difficult to read and understand, cooking together is also a good way to get kids to read. They can rewrite the instructions to reflect their own made up version.

Of course, we all know that making things fun is an excellent motivator. Ask him for some ideas that he might enjoy writing and reading about.

With a lot of patience, help and positive encouragement, reading will hopefully become one of his favorite subjects.

Can you help?I know this is a common question, but we really need help potty training our 2-year-old daughter. She wants to play with her potty instead of doing her business. Any tips?