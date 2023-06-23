Candi Halbert wanted a special gift for her mom’s 100th birthday. Her quest led the family to an unexpected world record.

Halbert, a consultant who lives in New York City, grew up hearing her mom’s stories about the Coleman siblings and their childhood on a farm in Shuqualak, Mississippi. Ira Halbert, 100, is the eldest of 11 children, seven of whom are still living.

Ira graduated high school and a teachers college in Mississippi. She taught for a while. In 1945, she came to live with her grandparents in East St. Louis to find a better paying job. Four of her siblings eventually followed her to the area.

Last year, Candi Halbert started digging around the Guinness World Records site to see if her mom and siblings might qualify as an entry. At the time, in addition to Ira Halbert, 100, there was Marie Goodwin, 97, Thomas Coleman, 93, Marjorie Simms, 91, Clytice Dancy, 88, Yvonne Streeter, 81, Julius Coleman, 78, Reese Coleman, 76. (They each go by family nicknames such as Cute, Honey, Bear, Heart, Kitty, Baby Sis, Cricket and Partner.) Julius Coleman died on June 19.

Candi Halbert wondered if the fact that so many of them had lived for so long would merit an entry.

“This is probably a long shot, but I’ll go ahead and apply,” she thought. She gathered everyone’s birth certificates, which took several months, and submitted the application last August. She received a notice in February that their claim had been accepted.

At that time, the Coleman siblings had the highest combined age of eight living siblings. It was 701 years and 302 days as of Aug. 26, 2022, when the record was established. They’ll hang onto it until someone successfully challenges it.

Their longevity is even more remarkable given that life expectancy for Black Americans lags behind other races and ethnicities in America. Catherine O. Johnson, lead research scientist at the University of Washington, published research last year examining these disparities in more detail.

“These differences are not innate,” she said. “This is all because of the society we live in.”

Missouri had the biggest disparity among the states from which the researchers collected good data. Black males born in Missouri in 2019 had a projected life expectancy of 68.9, and for Black females it was 77.7. That compares to 75.4 for white males and 80.6 for white females. The research found that the groups with the highest life expectancy were Hispanic males (88.5) and females (94).

In fact, Black men in Missouri have the lowest life expectancy for all Black men across the U.S., according to the research.

So, what factors beyond good genes and luck, have helped the Coleman siblings beat these odds?

I recently met with some of them to find out the secrets to their family’s longevity. Growing up under Jim Crow segregation and the racism in Mississippi took a toll. They walked for miles on dusty gravel roads to go to school while the white children rode buses. They attended segregated schools. However, all 11 graduated high school.

Their family also grew all their fruits and vegetables and raised chicken and cattle. They picked plums and blackberries and wild grapes. They grew squash, rhubarb, peas and corn. They fished and milked the cows. Everything they ate was homegrown and organic before organic was a thing.

Candi says her mom attributes her long life to “all of the sunshine and all of the hard work from all of those years.” She also attributes it to her deep faith.

Their father always told them to treat other people the way they wanted to be treated. Marie Goodwin recalled her father’s frequent advice:

“Anytime you can help someone, help them. Don’t get puffed up and all that sort of stuff.”

Her parents took them to church, and the siblings have maintained a strong bond with one another their entire lives. Ira continued to play the piano for the Sunday school at her church until she was 94. The sisters in St. Louis, nicknamed “The Golden Girls,” had made a point to visit their brother, Cricket, who had lived in an assisted living facility.

“They don’t look like they are slowing down,” Candi said about her aunts, who are in their 90s. “Aunt Honey was driving up until last year before my cousins told her, ‘You’ve got to stop.’ She would zip all over town.”

Last weekend, 164 members of the extended family gathered in St. Louis for a reunion. Three of the brothers were unable to attend because of health issues. The family members filled a ballroom, and Candi told the story of how the siblings set a world record.

She also read proclamations issued by the mayors of three cities where the families have lived — St. Louis, East St. Louis and Shuqualak. The relatives clapped and cheered for their elders.

Despite their advanced ages, they were down to party. The sisters ended up staying until the very end.

“It’s a pretty hardy bunch,” Candi Halbert said.

Ira sat at the head table for four hours until the hotel staff wrapped up the event. Her daughter had already sent copies of their world record certificate to all the siblings and distributed printouts of all the proclamations to them at the reunion.

Ira’s birthday present turned into a priceless gift to all her siblings.