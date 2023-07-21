This week’s featured car is the 1950 Ford Custom Deluxe two-door V-8 convertible. Although at first glance it looks very similar to the 1949 model, Ford claimed 50 improvements for the new 1950 model.

A few of the 50 included a recessed gas filler neck (behind a door), a redesigned hood ornament, a flat top horn ring and a three-bladed engine fan. Push-button door handles replaced the older ‘turn-down-to-open’ style. As stated in the 1950 sales brochure, “Every detail has quality you can see... hear...feel”.

One modern styling cue that would not appear until the introduction of the 1952 models was a one-piece windshield. Chevrolet, Ford’s nearest competitor, would not have the one-piece windshields until the 1953 model year. However, that didn’t stop Chevrolet from earning ‘first place’ in the production totals with 1,371,535 to Ford’s 1,204,739. Plymouth, the entry level in the Chrysler family, took a distant third place with a total of only 590,000 units for the 1950 model year.

The convertible set buyers back $1,948 in 1950, about $22,642 in today’s dollars and weighed in at 3,263 pounds.

REMINDER: For all Ford fans in the St. Louis and surrounding areas, what would have been the 36th annual All Fords Show, hosted by the Fords Unlimited Club in St. Louis, is canceled for July 30th. In a statement from the club, officers said, “Fords Unlimited will not have their Car Show at McDonnell Park on July 30, 2023. We found out too late that due to some unfortunate personnel changes, new regulations, recovering from COVID and much higher costs made it impossible to put on a show that the St. Louis Ford community and Fords Unlimited expect. So, we felt it necessary to cancel that show. We are currently working on a possible show later in the fall at a different location.”

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. What were the first and last model years for the Ford Sunliner convertible?

2. What model year marked the first for the Ford V-8 engine?

3. Ford Motor Company, which now owns just Ford and Lincoln marques, at one point owned four additional luxury brands. Can you name them?

4. Name the first female pilot to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean in 1935?

5. Fill in the blanks: Red Sails ____ _____ _____ was a popular hit song in 1935 by Guy Lombardo and his _______ _______.

6. Born February 25, 1935, this female and former tabloid talk show host is still kickin’ it at 88 years old.

Tri-Power Trivia answers:

1. 1952-1964.

2. 1932.

3. Volvo, Land Rover, Jaguar and Aston Martin.

4. Amelia Earhart.

5. In the sunset; Royal Canadians.

6. Sally Jessy Raphael, born Sally Lowenthal.

