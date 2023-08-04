From my F.O.R.D. (Found On Road Driving) files comes this story of a special GMC pickup and interesting details about how it was acquired.

As I was taking my grandson Eric Garcia to work at Jack Schmitt Ford recently, a fine-looking, vintage GMC pickup passed me on the inside lane of Illinois 159 in Collinsville, Ill. Because I had to get Eric to work on time, I couldn’t follow the pickup like I normally would have done. Looking in my side-view mirror, I saw the ‘Jimmy’ make a left on to Rebecca Avenue by the Spring Garden restaurant.

As soon as I dropped Eric off, I made a beeline back to Rebecca Avenue to check out the parking lot behind the restaurant. Sure enough, there it was parked on the back lot. Normally I would go in the restaurant and ask around to see if anyone was the driver of the vehicle in question, but because this was a peak time for the restaurant, I didn’t want to make a spectacle out of my quest. Instead, I went about taking pictures from all angles of the pickup and left a note on the window with my name and contact information, hoping the owner would call me.

A few hours later I received a call from the owner Roy Glasco in response to my note. He was more than accommodating in explaining the circumstances behind his acquisition of the GMC and that is where the story gets interesting.

Roy, a 49-year old warehouse worker at Prairie Farms, has been employed by a handful of local businesses which supply food to various companies. For several years, Roy worked for the now-defunct Bethel-Eckert Enterprises, a wholesale distributer of a general line of groceries. The owners, Jim Eckert and his brother Larry, were the principles of the company.

Jim took a liking to Roy and put in his will that upon his death, his GMC pickup was to be given to Roy. Both brothers have since passed and Roy received the GMC in 2021 just as you see it here.

The truck has modern vintage-style gauges and speedometer which showed just 15 miles on the odometer. Since Roy has owned the truck, it now reads just 1,400. He keeps it in a garage owned by the widow of Jim Eckert.

FIN MAN FACTOID: A restomod is a classic car that has been restored, but modified with modern parts and technology.

In the case of this GMC pickup, it came out of the factory with an in-line six and a manual transmission. It’s now powered by a Chevy LS-3 V-8 and has a GM Turbo Hydramatic transmission with a ‘slap-stick’ shifter.It looks and sounds great, and is now equipped with air conditioning, which was definitely not an option in 1952!

Tri-Power Trivia

1. Fill in the blank for this pop song released in February 1976. I fooled around ___________________. Who was the artist?

A. Waylon Jennings

B. Freddy Fender

C. Elvin Bishop

D. Kiki Dee

2. In 1911, what did the letters GMC stand for?

A. General Motors Coach

B. General Motors Truck Company

C. General Motors Company

D. General Motors Cars

3. What golfer won the second of his three Masters titles at the Masters Tournament held at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 3-6, 1952?

A. Sam Snead

B. Jack Nicklaus

C. Ben Hogan

D. Arnold Palmer

Tri-Power Trivia answers: 1. I fooled around and fell in love; C. Elvin Bishop 2. B. General Motors Truck Company. 3. A. Sam Snead.