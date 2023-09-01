If you are a regular reader, you are familiar with my F.O.R.D. stories —“Found On Road Driving.” Today’s story is not about a car you can get behind the wheel and drive, heck you can’t even sit in it! This car was F.O.A.M (Found On Art Mural) of Mark Meckfessel’s Tire & Auto Repair business in Belleville, Ill.

The little Nash Metropolitan isn’t even listed in the Standard Catalog of American Cars, 1946-1975. Designed in Detroit and marketed in the U.S. by Nash-Kelvinator, it is considered by many to be an American automobile. However, it was actually assembled in Birmingham, England. Further changes in corporate owners resulted in Metros under the ownership of Hudson and finally AMC.

I was in Belleville recently at the Secretary of State’s office to get a new sticker for my FIN MAN license plate when I saw this cool mural painted on the outside wall of Meckfessel Tire & Auto Repair. After doing some investigation on the story behind the mural, I had the pleasure of speaking to owner Mark Meckfessel. Mark told me he loves the Metropolitan because it brings back fond memories of his grandfather, Kenneth Ruser. The mural, by Michael Anderson, depicts Mark’s grandfather riding it in a Shriner’s Parade, something he did regularly. The trailer he towed was custom built from the tail end of a Metropolitan donor car. Kenneth bought the 1958 Metro for his wife to drive back and forth to Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis where she was studying to be a nurse. The original Metropolitan is still in the family and is parked in Mark’s garage undergoing a step-by-step restoration.

Mark, along with his sister Mandy, oversee the operation of the Belleville store and another in Smithton, Ill. They are the third generation of Meckfessel family ownership since the company was founded in 1927.

The Metropolitan was praised by many magazine reviewers back in its heyday. It had surprisingly good roadability and delivered gas mileage in the 30-40 mpg range from its four-cylinder Austin engine! And that was a big deal back in the fifties when gas was running around thirty cents per gallon!

FIN MAN FACTOID: The compact Nash 600 of 1941, rode on a 112” wheelbase and had unitized construction. It was powered by an L-head six and could go 600 miles on one fill up of its 20-gallon fuel tank. The price per gallon of gas in 1941 was $0.19. This according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Some famous owners of Metros include Jimmy Buffett, Bridget Fonda, Greg Gutfeld and Sarah “Bogi” Lateiner.

Tri-Power Trivia

1. Fill in the blanks of this 1970 pop song – “One ____ Over the Line.” Then, name the artist.

A. The Grateful Dead

B. Screaming Lord Sutch

C. Traffic

D. Joe Cocker

E. Brewer & Shipley

2. What TV show features the “the biggest, baddest pawn shop in America,” located in Detroit?

3. What major home appliance company was tied in with Nash automobiles?

Tri-Power Trivia answers: 1. “Toke.” E. Brewer & Shipley. 2. Hardcore Pawn. It’s a FIN MAN favorite! 3. In 1936, Charles Nash merged with George W. Mason’s Kelvinator Corporation to form Nash-Kelvinator.

