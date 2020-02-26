A snowy hot springs where clothing is optional after dark

Even though clothes are required during the day, the all-natural theme is evident in the park's stone-built pools, walls and wooden railings.

"We want to keep the rustic atmosphere. We want people to be able to enjoy the hot springs as if they were in the natural environment somewhere out in the middle of the woods."

It's all built tucked into the top of the valley surrounded by snow-covered aspens and fir trees.

"We've got 40 acres here that happens to have some of the best hot springs around, and we have developed a park in a very minimalistic fashion," Stepan says.

Every building on the property, built out of wood and stone, blends into the valley.

You pay at an old vintage camper before descending to the springs ($15-$20). On your way down, there is a changing hut where you can put on your suit for the kid-friendly hours.

If you plan on staying to soak disrobed at night, make sure to bring a flashlight, as the place has hardly any artificial lights.

The surrounding snow dampens most of the ambient noise.