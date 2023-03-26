This story comes from my F.O.R.D. files... Found On Road Driving.

It was one of those being in the right place, at the right time, moments. I was heading home from my morning shift, when I spotted a man wiping down this stunning vintage Buick parked in a local car wash just blocks from my home. Of course I had to check it out.

The car is a 1937 Buick Special all decked out in a sparkling blue metallic hue. The man was Leonardo Jackson, a U.S. Air Force veteran, now residing in nearby Belleville. Leo, as his friends call him, was more than happy to give me the grand tour of this intriguing, vintage Buick.

The car has a late model Chevy V-8 crate motor under that split hinged hood with a lot of custom stuff. The interior is done up in two tone color scheme of bright orange and white. It sports custom gauges, a/c and a video screen so the grand kids can watch kids stuff while riding with grandpa and grandma.

Leo and wife Denice will soon celebrate fifty years of marriage. Theirs is one of those story book relationships. They met while attending 5th grade in an East St. Louis elementary school, “fell in love” in the 6th grade and have been together ever since. They were fortunate to be able to serve together during their four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in the United States and Guam. Leo went into civilian service as a munitions maintenance specialist for a number of defense-related companies including Olin, Saberliner, Scott Air Force Base and Boeing, just to name a few. And here’s where it gets even better. Leo and Denice have two daughters

who are both presently officers in the U.S. Air Force. It seems serving our country, both enlisted and in the private sector, is a tradition handed down from generation to generation in the Jackson family. I wonder what their grandchildren will be doing.

Leo has owned three vintage automobiles over the years, the Buick seen here, a 1955 Chevy 2-door station wagon and a 1967 Buick Riviera. He purchased the Chevy wagon in Guam while stationed there in 1972, had it shipped to California and then drove it to St. Louis. The car was in very poor condition, and didn’t even have a gas tank! Leo put one from a VW beetle in the cargo area of the wagon and drove it all the way to St.

Louis with this set up. Rube Goldberg would have been proud!

FIN MAN FACTOID: Did you know that Rube Goldberg was a real person? For an in-depth story about cartoonist, sculptor, author, engineer, and inventor Reuben Garrett Lucius Goldberg enter “Rube Goldberg” in the Wikipedia search bar.

Leo isn’t one to go to frequent local car cruise nights. He would rather spend his time with larger events where he can spend quality time mixing with like-minded car people. One of his favorites, the Frog Follies, takes place every August in Evansville, IL. This event is claimed to be the largest pre-’49 independent street rod event in the entire nation.

The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. For more information contact marketing@post-dispatch.com