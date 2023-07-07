I saw this mild custom one day last week as I was heading north on Illinois 157 just north of Caseyville, Ill. It was prominently parked on the front lawn of a residence. I was headed to an appointment and couldn’t stop at that moment, but I was determined to stop on my way home.

I was glad to see that the car was still in the same spot as I was heading home. I parked my Acadia on the shoulder across the road, with hazard lights flashing, and ran across the road to get a closer look at this interesting automobile.

I went to the door of the home and pressed the doorbell. No one answered at first, so I walked around the car, snapping pics from all angles with my cell phone. A gentleman came from the house and introduced himself as Goofy. He said everybody in Collinsville and surrounding areas knows him as Goofy and if he uses his real name, Mike, some don’t realize who he is. I explained who I was, told him about my 20 years of writing the Old Car Column, 10 years of presenting SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show program at nearly 200 car shows and cruises in the St. Louis and Metro East areas, until 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic put a stop to all the fun.

As our conversation went on, I found out that Mike (I don’t feel comfortable calling him Goofy yet), has been a long-time member of the Laker’s Car Club and knows members of the Piston Pushers car club, both of which I have set up my Take a Kid to a Car Show booth many times.

Mike told me he has owned about 500 cars over the years, and that his son, Tony, owns a white ‘64 Cadillac sedan de Ville, a car I have observed frequently cruising the streets of Collinsville. The 1964 Cadillac has been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. You can be sure there will be an OCC story on that one before too long.

I was surprised to learn that Mike has owned this Ford for only six months. And the only reason he bought it was he needed a car for the Father’s Day car show in Highland, Ill. Mike is now looking to sell the car.

The car on this page is a 1954 Crestline four-door sedan. It has a V-8 engine and a Ford-O-Matic transmission. The car has been modified in several ways including the silver metal flake roof and black metallic lower body. The wheels are deep dish with baby moon hubcaps. The red accent stripes add a one-of-a-kind appearance.

A peek inside reveals the new-for-1954 instrument cluster with back-lit speedometer having a green-tinted window.

This special, mild-custom Ford sedan makes a perfect family car being easy to get in and out, and the $6,900 asking price won’t break the bank! Give Mike a call if you happen to be interested.

I’m back in the car show business again, doing 10 shows each season. Look for my upcoming schedule on my FIN MAN Facebook page.

