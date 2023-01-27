1955 Cadillac - traveling in style in the “good ol’ days”

Back in the good ol’ days if you wanted to travel in luxury and had the bank to do so, Cadillac was one of three choices available besides Lincolns and Chrysler Imperials. Oh sure, there were occasional Mercedes and a Jaguar or two on the streets now and then, but for the most part it was the flagship models of the big three that garnered the bulk of the luxury car sales during the mid-20th century. And this was well before Cadillac offered compacts, SUVs or crossovers.

For the 1955 model year Cadillac offered the Series 62, the entry-level model, the 4-door sedan, the slightly tonier Coupe DeVille 2-door hardtop, the 2-door convertible, Series Sixty Special Fleetwood (shown here), and the top-of-the-line Eldorado convertible. The lineup also included the Fleetwood 75 Imperial 7-passenger 4-door limousine.

Just how popular was Cadillac in the year 1955? According to a statement in a magazine ad, Cadillac claimed “At a conservative estimate, fifty percent of all the motorists in America would rather own a Cadillac than any other automobile.” Sales total seemed to prove that claim. Cadillac’s total production for the 1955 model year was 140,777 units. Total Lincoln production for the same period was 27,222 and Chrysler Imperial production came in at a mere 11,450.

The Sixty Special Fleetwood shown here had a factory msrp of $4,728 which included directional signals, back-up lights, oil bath air cleaner, automatic choke, full pressure lubrication, 12-volt electrical system, knee-action front suspension, hypoid semi-floating rear axle, wheel discs and push-button automatic windshield wipers.

Convenience options included AM radio and antenna ($132), heating and ventilation system ($129), power brakes ($48), four-way adjustable power seat ($70), power windows ($108), air conditioning ($620), white sidewall tires, E-Z-Eye safety glass, Autronic Eye automatic headlight dimmer, plus a list of other GM available options.

That base price of $4,728 could easily jump to $6,000-plus when you consider sales tax, dealer prep and delivery. That number entered into the consumer price index calculator equals $66,696 in 2023 dollars.

Ah yes, those were the days my friend. We thought they’d never end. You remember them don’t you? It was a time when gas was twenty-five cents a gallon or less, and a brand new Chevrolet would set you back sixteen-hundred dollars and some change. We didn’t know what a carjacking was, teenagers respected adults, including their parents.

I haven’t seen this car in person, however, from what I have seen in the photos and the description, it seems that it would, in all probability, be a strong number two car. The Old Cars Report Price Guide lists the current value of a number two Series Sixty-Special Fleetwood at an estimated $28,000. This example, with just 51,295 miles showing on the clock and rare factory a/c, is available at Fast Lane Classic Cars for $24,995 and could be financed for a qualified buyer at $301 a month. Seems like a very good value to me.

