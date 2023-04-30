Quite a beauty, this lipstick red, 1956 Thunderbird was seen thirteen years ago at a car show put on by the folks at Ranken Technical College. The first generation T-Birds, (1955, ‘56 and ‘57), were two-seaters and all were convertibles. The fashionable hardtop seen on this example was a factory option.
Ford’s sales brochure for the 1956 Thunderbird promised that “you can have your GO as you like it”. The car came with a standard V-8 displacing 292 cubic inches and producing 200 brake horsepower. If that wasn’t enough to thrill you, a 312 cubic inch Thunderbird Special V-8 was an option producing and extra 20 ponies. Both engines were fueled by Holley 4-barrel carburetors.
While first-generation Corvettes were rather basic, the Thunderbird offered more convenience and creature comforts including power assisted steering, brakes, windows and more. It soon became a leader in the personal luxury car category and became the popular choice for many of the more affluent buyers.
TODAY'S VALUES:
According to the Old Cars Report Price Guide, a number one condition 1956 T-Bird should bring about $80,000 on today’s market. A number one car, often called a “trailer queen” is one that is taken to shows in an enclosed trailer and is not driven. When not being shown, it is housed in a climate-controlled facility. And what kind of fun is that, right? In a judged event, a number one car is nearly always guaranteed a ’Best of Show’ trophy. There are very few number one cars.
At the other end of the spectrum is a number six car which may or may not run, is weathered, wrecked or stripped to the point that it is not worth restoring and is useful only as a parts car for others that are being restored. A 1956 number six T-Bird is listed at $3,200. The others run the range between 1 and 6 appropriate to their condition. If you own or wish to buy a collectible car, it would be wise to have it appraised by a professional.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
Would you like to go ‘birding’? If so, you won’t want to miss the 36th annual all Ford show put on by the Fords Unlimited car club and held on the shaded, rolling hills of J. S. McDonnell Park, located at Link and Adie, St. Louis County Missouri. All Ford products including Mercury, Edsel, Lincoln and any car powered by a Ford engine. Mark your calendar for Sunday, July 30th, 2023.
Food will be available at the show. This has been a FIN MAN favorite since our first one way back in 2012, and we’ll be there again this year with the Take a Kid to a Car Show booth. This is a great club with a great bunch of friendly folks. For details contact the club at 314-276-2288 or 314-791-0667, or email them at fordsunlimited@gmail.com, and please tell them you heard about it right here in the Old Car Column!