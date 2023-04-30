Tri-Power Trivia

1. What design cue sets the 1956 T-Bird apart from the ‘55 and ‘57 models?

2. What was the title of the hit song in which “Daddy took the T-Bird Away”. And who was the artist?

3. “Why do Fools Fall in Love” was a 1956 hit song for what artist? Brian Wilson; Elvis Presley; Pat Boone or Frankie Lymon?

Answers:

1. The ‘Continental kit’ on the back bumper. 2. Fun, Fun, Fun was a 1964 pop song by the Beach Boys. 3. Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers. Other artists performing the song included the Diamonds, Diana Ross and the Beach Boys for whom it appeared on the B side of the single Fun, Fun, Fun.