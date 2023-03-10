Tri-Power Trivia

1. The 1977 rock hit song Black Betty was performed by what group? David Bowie, Jimmy Buffett, April Wine or Ram Jam.

2. What was Buick’s top of the line, full size car for 1970?

3. Louis Feinberg, better known by his stage name Larry Fine, was an American comedian, actor, and musician. He was best known as a member of what comedy act?

Answers. 1. Ram Jam 2. The Electra 225, often referred to as a “deuce and a quarter” 3. The Three Stooges