It was a steamy, hot Sunday afternoon when I dropped by Night Shift Automotive, an auto repair shop in Fairview Heights, Ill. They were holding their third annual car show and hangout cruise. As soon as I arrived, I saw the car that I would feature in this week’s column.

A gorgeous 1965 Ford Thunderbird, often referred to as a T-Bird, is owned by Enrique Rubio. A recently-retired aircraft interior craftsman, Enrique had worked for a string of aircraft companies including Gulfstream Aerospace, while living in Glendale, Calif. Later, he would move to Midcoast Aviation, General Dynamics and eventually Gulfstream when they opened at the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia Heights, Ill.

Enrique’s T-Bird was repainted in the original Ford factory finish of Poppy Red, one of 18 colorful hues on the 1965 palette. Originally a California car, it was later purchased by a man in Chicago, whom Enrique purchased it from three years ago.

The car was in pretty good shape when Enrique got it. The only thing he has done to it thus far is replace the four-barrel carburetor and some suspension parts. He tells me it rides nice and smooth. With a shipping weight of 4,588 pounds, it glides along the interstate with near limo-like smoothness.

Ford Thunderbirds were produced in 11 generations spanning model years 1955 through 2005, with a hiatus from 1998 to 2002. From 2002-05, the Thunderbirds were once again produced as two-passenger cars with a removable hardtop just like the ‘55 through ‘57 models.

The 1965 model year saw a total Thunderbird production of 74,972 unit, of which only 6,846 were convertibles. The others were the base model two-door hardtop and the tonier Landau coupe with vinyl roof and Landau bars on the sail panels.

Factory MSRPs for 1965 T-Birds were $4,394, $4,495 and $4,851 for the standard coupe, Landau coupe and convertible respectively.

So where’s the boot? You’ll never see a four-passenger Thunderbird convertible with a snap-on vinyl boot covering the lowered soft top. All four-seat T-Bird convertibles – starting with the 1958 model and running through 1966 – had stowaway tops that retracted down into the luggage compartment to make a clean-swept rear end. Ford didn’t make another convertible until the 11th generation, the 2002-05 two-seater models.

Enrique has always been a T-Bird lover having at one time owned a ‘57 ‘baby bird,’ a ‘59 ‘square bird’ hardtop coupe, a ‘59 convertible and a ‘70 T-Bird coupe. In addition to that flock, he once owned a 1959 Chevrolet Impala two-door Sport Coupe – the one with the bat-winged fins – my wife’s favorite.

Being the personal luxury cars that they were, Thunderbirds came equipped with a number of amenities that were not options on lesser Fords. These included a 390 cubic inch Thunderbird V-8 producing 300 horsepower, power steering, power brakes, automatic transmission and full wheel covers.

Enrique’s ‘65 T-Bird shows 66,000 miles on the odometer and is believed to be accurate original mileage. The 390hp V-8 is original to the car. Enrique says one day he hopes to restore the interior in a complimentary red.

The love of special cars runs in the family. Enrique has four sons and one daughter. One of his sons lives in California and has a custom 1947 Chevrolet convertible low rider. Three of his sons work in the aviation field as aircraft mechanics.

FIN MAN FACTOID: Alternators were introduced for the 1963 Ford Thunderbird models, an upgrade from the previous generator-equipped cars.

