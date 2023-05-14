So, one day I’m driving home from work, and I see this drop-dead gorgeous, early Plymouth hot rod “business” coupe sitting out back behind Master Auto Repair on the corner of Clay and Vandalia Streets in Collinsville, IL. I didn’t have time to stop that day, so I was hoping it would be there the following day.

The next day I made it a point to go up Clay Street about the same time in hopes the canary yellow coupe would be there again. This time I was going to stop in Master Auto Repair to inquire about the car and hopefully find out who the owner was so that I could write a story about it. I was totally surprised to find that, right where the bright yellow coupe was sitting the day before, now sat a candy apple red, thirty something business coupe! I had to pinch myself to be sure I hadn’t died and gone to heaven!

I had seen Master Auto Repair many times from the street, but had not been in to meet the current owner. My wife Kathy and I moved to the Collinsville area from West St. Louis County in 1998. When we moved to Collinsville, what is now Master Auto Repair was simply a tire dealer but since has become a full-service auto repair shop with nine employees and bays for 10 cars. Stepping inside, one can immediately sense that this is a professional operation that does quality work. This day, General Manager Bill Starns greeted me as I walked in to introduce myself and ask about the yellow car I had seen the day before. Bill informed me that the car was a 1933 Plymouth and it belonged to an employee, Joe Collins. That was a lucky break for me. Joe was on duty and Bill called him to come to the sales counter and answer any questions I might have.

As I began a conversation with Joe, it soon became clear that I knew his mother Diana and his father Rocky for several years of attending cruises put on by the Piston Pushers Car Club in nearby communities including Staunton, Edwardsville and Collinsville just to name a few. Rocky and Diana always welcomed my appearance and also allowed me to set up my Take a Kid to a Car Show booth at their events. When I first met the pair, Rocky was the club president and had held the position for several years. Rocky was a very friendly fellow with a bushy beard much like Santa Claus. Upon Rocky’s untimely passing in 2020, Diana, his wife of 51 years (they were childhood sweethearts since high school) was unanimously welcomed as president by the club members. Rocky and Diana had been hot rod fans since they first met.

The bright yellow Plymouth caught my eye the day before because, well, it was bright and I have always liked yellow cars, even though of the fifty or sixty cars I’ve owned in my life, only our 1969 Buick Electra 225 convertible was yellow. The combination of the yellow, enhanced by deep dish chrome wheels and wide, whitewall tires, which barely fit the flowing fenders, resulted in a very handsome street rod!

Diana purchased the car from longtime friends Terry and Sherry Burris, shortly after Rocky’s passing in 2020. We all know he would have approved the buy!

The original in-line six engine was replaced by a 383 ‘stroker’ V-8 which moves the all-steel bodied car along quite nicely.

I’ve owned a handful of ‘special interest’ automobiles through the years, however, I’ve never been lucky enough to own a ‘hot rod’ or ‘custom’ car. What is so special about these cars is that, no matter where you travel or roam, you’ll never see another car exactly like yours, for each one is unique! It’s like owning a treasured piece of art. It’s worth putting on my ‘bucket list’ for sure

