The weather was not the greatest for this year’s Father’s Day at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. The turnout was noticeably less than usual for this event hosted by the Horseless Carriage Club of Missouri (HCCM). But those who did show were treated to a nice variety of historic and special interest automobiles.

One such automobile was the 1934 Ford Model 40, Cabriolet shown here, owned by HCCM member Clark Deeken of south St. Louis. Cabriolet is a French word meaning “an automobile resembling a coupe but with a folding top”. But in Ford speak, there was a bit more to the term, as there was also a more basic and less expensive “roadster” also in the 1934 line with less frills.

The Cabriolet featured roll-up glass windows, whereas the roadster had snap-on, vinyl side curtains. The “cabs” also had two cowl lights up front, dual taillights at the rear and fenders painted to match the body color. And in this case it was Washington Blue, a.k.a. Detroit Blue. The wheels and pinstripes are finished in Tacoma Cream.

Clark has owned the car for roughly two years and kept it original with the mechanical drum brakes and more. Two engines were offered, an in-line four cylinder and the Ford flat-head V-8, which was introduced for the 1932 model year. The base roadster had an msrp of $525, where the cabriolet had a base price of $575—$13,050 in 2023 bucks.

Clark is a long-time resident of the area. He now lives in the home originally built by his grandfather and later owned by his father. Clark, a retired trucker and Teamsters Union member, is “living his dream” of owning one car from each decade, starting with a 1907 Success, built by the Success Auto-Buggy Manufacturing Company of St. Louis, Mo. The Ford filled the thirties decade.

FIN MAN FACTOID

Henry Ford’s son Edsel was the man behind the greyhound hood ornament used on the company’s Lincoln automobiles. He wanted to associate the Greyhound’s speed with the company’s vehicles. The “mascot” was also available as an option for Fords as well.

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. September 8, 1934, off the New Jersey coast, a fire aboard a passenger liner killed 134 people. What was the name of the ship?

2. Born January 22, 1934, this actor and amateur magician played the role of Dr. David Banner in the 1977 pilot for the Incredible Hulk television series. Who was he?

3. Born February 14, 1934, this American actress was best known for her starring role as Carol Brady on the ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch. Who was she?

Tri-Power Trivia answers: 1. The SS Morro Castle. 2. Bill Bixby. 3. Florence Henderson.

