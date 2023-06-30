When the Ford Motor Company introduced their 1964-1/2 Mustang, it caught the other two of the “Big Three” totally off guard!

It was all about the timing. Traditionally annual new car introductions take place around September, but FoMoCo higher ups got a head start with the idea of coming out with the small, sporty compact in June of 1964. This avoided the fall free-for-all when consumers are eager to buy and manufacturers are vying to get their business. Another big reason was the World’s Fair was happening in New York City that month. Mustang was a highlight of the show with huge dollars being spent on promotion.

To make production of this new model a bit easier and quicker, they based the Mustang on the popular Falcon chassis, borrowing as many vital parts as possible. They wanted it to look fresh, similar to a personal luxury car, and Mustang was just the ticket.

The 1965 Mustang coupe shown on this page belongs to Russ Rice, owner of Vern’s Auto Repair in Collinsville, Ill. It looks like a well-cared for survivor. But when Russ purchased the car two years ago, most of the car—save body, chassis and engine—was in boxes! The last owner was in failing health and was unable to complete the work needed to bring this pony to the condition that you see it in this picture.

Russ found the Mustang listed on Facebook Marketplace in February of 2022. The car was located in Baylis, Ill., (population 172), about two hours north of Collinsville. The car had been sitting in a barn with no doors for the previous 12 years! When Russ picked up the pieces and hauled them home to Collinsville, the car began a total restoration.

With the help of local craftsmen for the paint, vinyl roof and interior upholstery, the car was soon brought back to its original glory. No, that is not a factory color, but it looks very similar to Ford’s Prairie Bronze metallic.

The odometer is “showing” 23,000 miles, however, no one knows how many may be lurking behind that five digit display.

Under the long hood lies a Ford Challenger V-8, code-A, having a displacement of 298 cubic inches, and fed by a Ford Autolite 4-barrel carburetor. This engine produced 225 ‘ponies’ and was the middle option of three, 298 V-8s available. That engine is tied to a Ford Cruise-O-Matic transmission, a roughly $200 option that made it to half of the Mustangs produced for 1964-1/2 to 1965.

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. Mustang ______. Fill in the blank for the song title and name the first artist to record the song in 1966. Was it Marvin Gaye; Wilson Pickett; The Vogues or James Brown?

2. Name the 1968 film that had a chase scene in which a green 1968 Mustang fastback raced a black 1968 Dodge Challenger. And who was the driver of the Mustang and the star of the movie?

3. What name was added to the full-size Ford Galaxies for the 1965 model year, becoming the flagship high-trim level?

Tri-Power Trivia answers: 1. Wilson Pickett. 2. The movie was Bullitt and the star was Steve McQueen. 3. The ‘LTD’ represented the top-of-the-line trim level for full-sized Fords beginning with the 1965 Galaxie, Galaxie 500 and Galaxie 500XL series through the 1967 model year, becoming a model of its own, in one form or another, through 1986.

