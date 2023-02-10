We’ve all heard the terms “personal luxury coupe” or “personal luxury car (PLC)” bandied about for decades. Ask a dozen people what the first PLC was and you will get a dozen answers. Every car maker contributed to the

PLC craze and buyers with deep pockets were jumping on the bandwagon with enthusiasm. Just name a famous marque: Ford, Chrysler, Buick, Oldsmobile, Cadillac, Lincoln and yes, Studebaker. The list goes on and on,

even across the pond when Mercedes introduced their 450SL and SLC models.

Generally PLCs have a combination of sports car and luxury car characteristics. They are, for the most part, two-door coupes or convertibles. They have front and rear seating, but the back seat is small in comparison to standard models. They are typically powered by a V-8 engine and have glitzy interiors with comfortable seating for two up front and ‘cozy’ comfort for two in the rear. In the case of the Studebaker Hawk, the glitzy part included ‘engine-turned’ dash panels and Stewart Warner, aircraft style gauges.

Studebaker made the list with several models through the years including the Speedster (1955), the Hawk series (1956-1964) and the Avanti (1962-1963).

“Snazzy” would have been an appropriate adjective back in the day to describe Studebaker’s sporty Hawk series of two-door coupes. The Silver Hawk was a pillared coupe while the Golden Hawk was a pillar-less, two-door hardtop. Standard power for the Silver Hawk was a 186 cubic inch, in-line six producing 101 brake horsepower. A 259 cubic inch V-8 making 180 bhp was available as an option. Standard power for the Golden Hawk was a 289 cubic inch V-8 which cranked out 275 horsepower.

Fin man factoid: Studebaker fanciers have a national club for enthusiasts and owners. For information contact them at763-420-7829, or on the web at sdc@cornerstonereg.com.

A Golden Hawk weighed in at 3,400 pounds and would set you back $3,182 plus delivery, dealer prep and any options you may have ordered. That was a $919 step up from the Silver edition or $9,357 in today’s dollars.

Buyers purchased 9,607 Silver Hawks in the model year 1957 and 4,356 Golden Hawks, no doubt due to the loftier tag on the premium model. Packard had its own version of the Studebaker, the Packard Hawk. Production only happened during the 1958 model year, the final year for the Packard automobiles.

The Golden Hawk shown in the picture above is decked out in Artic White over Tiara Gold metallic, two of the nineteen hues on the colorful palette for 1957.

Tri-Power Trivia:

1. The sporty Studebaker Hawk series included what sub-model names?

2. October 4, 1957 saw the introduction of the “space age” when the Soviet Union launched the first artificial satellite into orbit. What was the name of this satellite?

3. This 1957 hit song contained the lyrics, “Oh, please stay by me, ____”. Fill in the blank for the song title and name who wrote and performed this hit.

Answers:

1. Besides the basic “Hawk” models, there were Flight Hawks; Power Hawks; Sky Hawks; Golden Hawks; Silver Hawks; and Gran Turisimo Hawks.

2. Sputnik.

3. Diana was originally written and performed by Paul Anka. It was top of the Billboard Hits for one week on September 9, 1957.

