Please bear with me this week because the feature car in this week’s Old Car Column is not even close to being old. Occasionally, I take the liberty of writing about a late model car that is special or interesting. Such is the case for this week’s story about the Dodge Challenger Hellcat convertible.

It was an afternoon of speed and excitement and the weather was cooperating on this Sunday in May 2023. I met Troy Turner at Glidden Park in Collinsville to experience his 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat convertible! The car, which I had seen at a recent cruise at the DQ in Troy, Ill., was a beauty for sure and very special.

First of all, when have you seen a late model Dodge Challenger drop top? Probably never if I had to guess. The last production Challenger with a drop top was the 1974 model. The typical reaction for most people seeing Troy’s Challenger for the first time is, “wow, that’s a cool Challenger, but wait...something’s wrong here, I just can’t quite place it.” Then comes the lightbulb we all have in our heads. “Holy cow! It is a convertible!”

When I first set eyes on Troy’s car, I didn’t even notice that it had no steel roof on it. I was drawn to the car because it had a black and red interior, much like my recently-sold 2011 Camaro. I’ve been a sucker for two-tone interiors since the age of nine when Ford introduced the 1965 small or ‘baby’ Thunderbirds.

Unlike the partial real leather in my Camaro, Troy’s Challenger was upholstered in a breathable fabric called Alcantara Microsuede. It is much cooler than leather, especially when Troy turns on the air conditioned seats!

Troy has owned a handful of 1957 Chevys, the last of which was a mint-condition, Bel Air convertible, decked out in Matador Red, complete with a Continental wheel at the aft end. It was a beautiful car indeed and worthy of a selling price topping out at 100k plus. But he had cooled on the old cars and wanted a newer car with all the amenities it has to offer. He also insisted on a convertible and it had to have a powerful engine tied to a six-speed manual transmission.

After visiting a local Dodge dealer, ready to buy a brand new Challenger, the salesperson asked, “Do you want a six or eight-speed automatic transmission?” That was the end of the conversation and the end of a potential sale for the dealer.

After much research, Troy found the car on eBay. It was a 2015 Hellcat coupe with a supercharged Hemi V-8, producing somewhere just north of 700 horsepower. Later models have pushed the power level to insane levels, but Troy says 700hp is enough for him!

When our photography was done, Troy took us out on Lebanon Road and let the Hellcat loose! It’s a good thing the car has headrests because I felt like a bobblehead when he pushed the pedal to the metal!

The car was originally purchased in Montana and later sold to the second owner in Virginia. It was the third owner who sent the hardtop coupe to Droptop Customs in Detroit, Mich., for some serious surgery! They did a total makeover including way too many items to mention here.