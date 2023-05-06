Yes, you read that headline correctly. Rex Loyet purchased the Camaro you see here when he was a student at Collinsville High School.

How many of us can say we still have, and drive, the first car we ever owned? Darn few I’m sure. But such is the case with Rex. The personal stories behind the cars I stumble across in my local travels never cease to amaze me, but this one may just take the cake!

I didn’t need my OCR (old car radar) to notice a very ‘cherry’ 1967 Camaro parked at the curb in front of Friday’s South, a popular, local pub and eatery owned by Eric Kent. When I saw the license plate which read “REXS RS”I figured I could find the owner pretty easily. I started at one end of the bar asking “Are you Rex?” and worked my way to the other end. In less than thirty seconds, I found Rex, a very friendly fellow who was born and raised in Collinsville. He was more than happy to tell me the story of his favorite car, the one he bought when he was just a kid at Collinsville High School.

When he first saw the car back in 1978 it had already racked up roughly 94,000 miles and was in fairly rough shape. It had been painted an off-color and “rather hideous” in Rex’s words, shade of blue. I’m guessing it had been painted by a local Earl Scheib franchise. Scheib was famous for touting his business on late night television with his famous quote, “I’m Earl Scheib, and I’ll paint any car, any color for $29.95. No ups, no extras.”

On the plus side, this car was an RS edition, the RS standing for “Rally Sport,” which includes a few extras and a bit tonier trim. As Rex pointed out, the RS taillight lenses were red all the way across the lens and the backup lights were separate units located under the bumper. The headlight covers slid inward when the lights were turned on rather than flipping up as in most such treatments. Rex said when he had the car restored eight years ago, it took two men six hours each to get those headlight covers working correctly.

During his later years in high school and after, Rex and his friends went camping in the Camaro and he would take out the back seats to make more room for the tent and other camping items.

Rex’s Camaro is equipped with its original 327 cubic inch V-8 engine and the original automatic transmission with column shifter. He wanted to keep the Camaro as close to stock as he could, so the only thing he changed was the addition of Cragar mags, oversize BF Goodrich tires and heavy duty shocks. Inside he had a retro style radio installed with Bluetooth capabilities and a CD player mounted underneath. The installation has a natural original look, but is high tech in performance, especially with the high powered amp and sub woofers pumping in the trunk!

Under the dash is a dealer-installed aftermarket air conditioner bearing the name “Frigidaire.” Rex, a lifelong employee of Schnucks Markets, had the car restored inside-out and underneath professionally done. The engine was done by local Larry Duckworth, North Town Auto Body did the restoration of body and paint and the interior was replaced with factory OEM materials by Haege’s Upholstery in Belleville.

The result is a Camaro that looks like it just rolled off the assembly line, but shows a true 169,000 miles on the odometer!

FIN MAN SIDEBAR: Rex is an interesting fellow who is a serious collector of a few odd items. He told me he has about 80 food choppers in his kitchen and a collection of over 100 cow bells and 1,100 padlocks! Whatever flips your padlock I guess! When I got my diploma from Missouri Auction School back in 1999, we were asked the question during an early class, “What constitutes a collectible?” The answer was “anything that anyone loves enough to collect them!”

Rex doesn’t have any plans to sell his cherished Camaro. In fact, when his time behind the wheel has come to an end, he is willing the car to a family member. But for now, he is retiring from his job with Schnucks in January of 2024 and will be enjoying this snappy Camaro for many miles to come.

