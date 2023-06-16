A few weeks back, I headed to Dairy Queen in Troy, Ill., for the Piston Pushers Car Club’s cruise to see Diane Collins’ canary yellow, 1933 Plymouth hot rod. I must admit, I do have a penchant for yellow cars, although I’ve only owned one, a gigantic 1969 Buick Electra 225 convertible. While at the cruise, I saw another yellow rod — a two-toned white and yellow, five-window business coupe with orange lightning bolts streaking down the sides. The car is a 1935 Plymouth model 6 owned by Larry Eads of nearby Glen Carbon, Ill., and life-long resident of the Metro East.

There’s always an interesting story behind each of these cars I seem to stumble across and this one is no exception. Larry taught art and design for most of his adult life at Collinsville middle and high schools. He has a keen eye for what looks good and the car you see here is a project that was years in the making.

When he was just a young man, he and his cousin James Eads, spent much of their spare time fooling around with cars. Larry helped Jim build a car and rather than pay Larry money, which was scarce for the young cousins, Jim gave him this Plymouth.

Mind you, it was nothing like you see picture here. As a matter of fact, Larry described it as a “rust bucket.” He gave the chassis, engine and tranny back to his cousin and began a serious job on his ‘new’ car, making the body fit onto a 1978 Mustang II frame. He then dropped in a 400 cubic inch Cleveland V-8 and C-6 automatic from a ‘71 Ford Galaxy XL that he just happened to have lying around! He connected all of this to a 2.75 rear end which resulted in a great highway cruiser.

He did a three-inch chop to the top and filled in what was originally a cloth roof with a chicken wire underside. This served as the antenna for the original Philco Transtone radio, which the original owner paid $39.95. That’s equal to $891 in today’s dollars. The original radio was AM only and didn’t even have Bluetooth capabilities!

This was a long-term project for Larry who did all the work himself including the interior, exterior and the mechanicals paint, or “lightning bolt” for lack of a better term. Of course, being an artist helped a great deal.

Larry is a regular at the Lakers Club monthly cruise at Culvers in Collinsville. If you’d like to see Larry’s car in person, come to one of the monthly Culvers’ cruises and you’ll likely see Larry and his work of art.

UPCOMING EVENTS: There’s a new cruise in town. The Belleville Gear Jammers Club, a local car club that dates back to the early 1950’s, is putting on their first annual cruise at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holton Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway in Belleville, Ill. The event takes place Sunday, July 16th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dash plaques, music and family fun will take place on the cool, grassy field with shade trees. And, you won’t be jammed in close to others because this area, just minutes from everywhere, has room for hundreds of cars. Be there or be square!

