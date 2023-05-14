People celebrate Mother’s Day in unique ways across the world, looking to honor and appreciate their moms and other maternal figures.

In the United States, many families spend time together, buy gifts or make special meals. Our annual Post-Dispatch Mom and Child Lookalike contest on STLtoday.com has become a local tradition — some have submitted a photo over multiple years (even when the pairs bear little resemblance to each other), while others vote regularly for their favorites.

We asked readers who entered this year’s contest to share how they planned to spend the holiday. From more than a hundred responses, we found some great suggestions on how to create a memorable Mother’s Day. Here are a few of the most popular ideas, depending on your mom’s personality and interests:

Outdoorsy: Going strawberry picking, exploring a new hike, admiring the flowers at the Jewel Box in Forest Park or planting annuals in the yard.

Foodie: Making brunch or dinner for mom, taking her to a new or favorite restaurant and including grandmothers, aunts or other maternal figures, visiting wine country or sipping wine on the patio with cheese, or hosting a barbecue.

Active: Taking a trip together, playing games or making a craft together, or getting mani-pedis.

Sporty: Cheering on their kids while watching their sports events or taking mom to watch a professional team.

For the long-distance mom: Call or better yet, video call. Send flowers, a handwritten letter or card or a special gift.

The best answer to the question of what they planned for the day: Whatever mom wants to do.

Here are the winners from our contest:

Top vote getter online

Mom: Lori McCullough, 50, Belleville

Daughter: Samantha McCullough, 29, Santa Monica, California

How do you plan to celebrate: My daughter lives in LA, so we will be spending some time together in May creating memories to fill the gap in distance.

Top staff pick

Mom: Tasha Turner, 35, St. Charles

Daughter: Tiffany McMahon, 17

How do you plan to celebrate: I will probably make dinner like always and go to the cemetery to visit my mother and mother-in-law.

Other finalists

Mom: Melissa Lenz, 47, Chesterfield

Daughter: Brinley Lenz, 12

How do you plan to celebrate: We plan on spending part of the day watching my son, Braden, play in a baseball tournament. We hope to see the rest of the family at some point that day after my son brings home a winner for his mom!

Mom: Heather Herzig, 38, Hoyleton, Illinois

Daughter: Charlotte “Charli” Herzig, 9

How do you plan to celebrate: Spending time with my kiddos, hopefully outside.

Mom: Rose Woltman, 85, St. Charles

Daughter: Robin Woltman, 63, Webster Groves

How do you plan to celebrate: Spending the day with my very special mother.

Mom: Jacqueline Crawford, 58, St. Louis

Daughter: Jerae Lane, 37, St. Louis county

How do you plan to celebrate: I’m taking my mommy to New Orleans!

Mom: Michelle Huskey, 54, St. Charles

Daughter: Taylor Huskey, 26, Creve Coeur

How do you plan to celebrate: Spending the weekend with Mom and making sure she has a great weekend.

Mom: Gloria Brown, 44, St. Louis

Child: Alyse Lovett, 19, St. Louis

How do you plan to celebrate: To make memories with my one and only daughter.

Mom: Marya Strand, 52, Clayton

Son: Nick Strand, 23, at Quantico, Virginia, graduating on May 19 and then moving to Pensacola, Florida for flight school.

How do you plan to celebrate: Nick is finishing the Basic School for Marine training, so we will celebrate remotely until going to his graduation the following week.

Mom: April Blanquart, 40, Belleville

Daughter: Cora Sinn, 16

How do you plan to celebrate: I will be recovering from surgery. This year it will be low key, relaxing at home with my family.