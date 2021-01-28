3 bridal hair accessories to elevate your look

The Big Day is sponsored by Kenrick's Meats & Catering in St. Louis, Missouri.
You’ve found the dress of your dreams and, of course, the stunning shoes to match. However, have you thought about dressing up those tresses? According to Vicky Smith, owner of Mia Grace Bridal, hair accessories are a key component of the overall look for your day.
“Finding the perfect headpiece to complement your dress is an important final touch to your wedding dress,” Smith says. “The style is often a reflection of the bride’s personality.”
For brides not interested in a traditional veil, Smith suggests simple accessories, such as a simple comb adorned with crystals or pearls to complement a beautiful upswept hairstyle or, for a true princess, a dramatic crystal headband or tiara.
“We highly recommend either a hairpiece or a detailed hairband that can add a beautiful touch to the hairstyle and truly frame the face,” Smith says. “A little bit of sparkle in the hair is the perfect finishing touch.”
However, Smith sincerely suggests brides giving veils a go as well.
“A lot of times brides say, ‘I don’t want a veil,’ but as soon as they try them on, that’s the moment they truly feel like a bride,” Smith says. “Whether it’s a simple rolled-edge fingertip veil or a dramatic cathedral veil adorned with lace or crystal edging.”
What’s important to note, though, is that veils are very specific to the gown the bride has selected.
“We are seeing that brides are adding a lace or beaded veil to complement their more simplistic gowns,” Smith says. “This can really add dimension to the gown. If the bride’s wedding dress is more elaborate, they have been choosing something more simple that flows into the gown.”
Veil lengths range from elbow to fingertip to waltz to chapel to cathedral.
“It truly depends on the beauty of the wedding dress to determine the specifications of the veil,” Smith says.
In terms of veil placement, that is also determined by the bride’s chosen hairstyle.
“A veil can be placed over the hairstyle and higher up or, if the hair is done in an updo, the veil can be placed underneath the updo to give a more modern appearance,” Smith says. “The added details of a beautiful veil, a sparkly, detailed headpiece and the perfect earrings can elevate the wedding dress to a true bridal gown.”