3 statement details to consider for your wedding dress

When it comes to what dress you’ll adorn on your big day, it is all about the details — gorgeous buttons, intricate beading, dramatic backs and more. With years of experience helping brides pick out the dress of their dreams, Vicky Smith, owner of Mia Grace Bridal, knows the details that are most important.
“At Mia Grace, each designer was carefully selected for the attention to detail and service they offered to our clients,” says Smith, who operates Mia Grace Bridal with her daughter, Madison Smith. “We felt it was important to have a variety of designers to suit the visions and dreams of each of our unique brides. Central to Mia Grace’s philosophy is the belief that every wedding dress should reflect the individuality of each bride for her special day.”
And the dress is all about the details — one such detail being buttons.
“Buttons make a classic statement on any dress,” Smith says. “One of our favorite details is alternating crystal buttons with traditional satin buttons for an extra bit of sparkle.”
Although buttons might seem classic, or even vintage, they can also feel fresh and modern, regardless of what style of dress you’re envisioning. Even though buttons are commonly down the back of a dress, designers are even getting creative by adding buttons on sides, in accented details and more.
However, it is important to note that the back of a dress is a big deal on your big day.
“While walking down the aisle or standing at the altar, the back of your dress can definitely make a statement,” Smith says. “A dramatic, long train with beautiful lace cutouts or a detailed or plunging back will add a ‘wow’ factor on your wedding day.”
Smith also mentions that decadent lace is a delicate detail that can add romance and whimsy to even the simplest dress.
“Timeless lace dresses are often brides’ favorites,” Smith says. “Lace can be delicate and traditional for a classic look or bold and dramatic for a more modern look.”
Brides wanting to adorn these darling (or even daring) details should start shopping sooner rather than later, according to Smith.
“We encourage brides to start shopping 12 months before their wedding,” Smith says. “Most designers take about six months to order the dress, and you want to start your alterations about 90 days before the wedding … It’s about dedication to the details and exceeding expectations.”