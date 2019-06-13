Mike and Lisa Adkins, of Wentzville, proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, Cassie, to Brett Wilga of Troy, Mo. Cassie is a graduate of Lindenwood University and Western Governor's University. She holds a masters degree in English language learners education and a bachelors degree in elementary education. She is employed by the Lincoln Country R3 school district, Moscow Mills, Mo., as a first grade teacher. Brett is the son of Ray Wilga and Linda Roeder. He is attending Western Governor's University and is working toward a bachelors degree in information technology. He works for Spire in St. Louis as a telecom analyst. The soon-to-be bride was at Disney World with her sister when her groom surprised her and proposed to her in front of Cinderella's Castle. Both families flew to Orlando to take part in their magical moment. They plan to be wed June 6, 2020.