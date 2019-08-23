Blanton-Manera

Ross and Liz Blanton, Alex and Angela Manera and Marianne and Ray McDaniel are proud to announce the engagement of their children, Amanda Blanton and Mark Manera. Ms. Blanton is a graduate of Maryville University and obtained a bachelor of health sciences degree. Mr. Manera also graduated from Maryville University, achieving a bachelor of health sciences degree, as well. The couple are both pursuing Doctorate of physical therapy degrees. They became engaged in May 2019 in beautiful Rome, Italy and plan an August 2020 wedding.