Burke-McGuire

Cindy Burke and Jason McGuire happily announce their engagement. Cindy is a St. Louis native born and raised in Ballwin. She attended St. Louis University and Webster University where she obtained her master's degree in clinical psychology. She is a licensed professional counselor, certified Six Sigma black belt and project manager. Jason was born and raised in Coral Gables, Fla. He studied marketing and communications at Florida State University and owns McGuire Marketing, a real estate development marketing company. After their June 2020 wedding and honeymoon in Italy, the couple will reside with their dogs, Poncho and Parker in beautiful Siesta Key, Fla.