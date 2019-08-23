Cain-Pohle

Megan Cain and Chris Pohle are proud to announce their engagement. Ms. Cain is the daughter of Pete and Patricia Cain of Bourbon, Mo. She is also a graduate of Truman State University. Her future groom is the son of Mike and Debbie Pohle of St. Louis. He graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis. The couple met in 2014 on the bride-to-be's birthday at Ballpark Village. They share a Cockapoo named Maisie and a love of sports. They currently live in the Central West End neighborhood and plan to tie the knot September 26, 2020.