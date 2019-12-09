Cassel-Schenk

Lauren Cassel and Tyler Schenk announce their engagement.
Lauren is the daughter of Jules and Rita Cassel of Wilton, CT. She graduated from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, MA with a degree in finance and economics. She is currently employed at Morgan Stanley in New York City, NY as an equity analyst.
Tyler is the son of Robert J. and Beth Schenk of Brentwood, MO. He is currently attending Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA to earn his Master of Business Administration.
The couple is set to wed in March of 2020.