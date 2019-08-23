Coker-Thompson 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Bobby and Janet Coker and Mark and Kelly Thompson are proud to announce the engagement of their children Amanda Coker and Jordan Thompson. The couple plans a July 2020 wedding. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Follow Us! Facebook Twitter Pinterest Instagram Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit your announcement Engagement Wedding View All Promotions promotion Continue their life’s story online. promotion Learn more about News+ Membership, a program for our subscribers, dedicated to offering perks and benefits to members. Print Ads Other INDOOR COMFORT TEAM - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Restaurant TASTE IT PRODUCTIONS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Construction MILLS WINDOW & DOOR - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Medical Essential Tremor Foundation - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Other BOMMARITO-USED CARS ST PETER - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Ads GENOVESE JEWELERS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Ads FORSHAW OF ST LOUIS INC - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Other ALTON CONVENTION & VISITORS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Ads Missouri CASA Association - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago Ads PAPERDOLLS - Ad from 2019-08-23 12 hrs ago 8.2.19 Best Bridal © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy