Colombini-Hilmes

Miss Bridget Colombini and Mr. John Hilmes are pleased to announce their engagement.
Bridget is the daughter of Elizabeth and Kenneth Colombini and graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, KS with a degree in International Studies. He is currently employed at Enterprise Fleet Management as a vehicle administrator.
John is the son of Mary and Joseph Hilmes of Manchester, MO. John also graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, KS. He earned his degree in economics and political science and is currently employed at Shared Health Alliance as a software developer.
The couple plans to tie the knot in February 2020.